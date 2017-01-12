'Wonder Woman' News: Main Villain Ares Explored; Chris Pine Discloses Plot Points

Gal Gadot arrives for the European Premiere of 'Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice' at Odeon Leicester Square on March 22, 2016 in London, England. (Photo : Getty Images/ Jeff Spicer)

Despite big budget with mega star cast DC and Warner Brothers' last three films - Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Suicide Squad have been criticized by many fans and critics.

Fans are pretty excited about DCEU's next installment, "Wonder Woman". The movie, starring Gal Gadot, has stirred viewers' interest with its action-packed trailers and guest appearance of the actress in Dawn of Justice.

According to Comic Book, there has been lots of speculation about who will be the villain of the movie. Recently, the French publication Studio Ciné Live divulged the news that Ares is the one with whom Wonder Woman will butt heads with.

Advertisement

A translated article from Studio Ciné Live by Les Toiles Héroïques stated that to destroy the humanity with the help of a deadly gas is what Ares, god of war wants. His reason is jealousy, he is jealous of humanity, which his father Zeus built.

Ironically, Zeus was killed by Ares and his Amazon army after he rebelled against his father. It seems like now humanity is next on his hitlist.

In recent comics Ares has been portrayed as Wonder Woman/ Princess Diana's brother. He has come face to face with Wonder Woman many times before.

Actor Chris Pine also spoke about his role and highlighted some story arcs in the movie. "I play a pilot who works for the Allies and spies on the Germans without their knowledge," Studio Ciné Live quoted Pine saying. "My character steals a notebook filled with scientific formulas in an Ottoman base, he steals a plane but is shot down in the open sea."

As per IGN, "Wonder Woman" will star Gal Gadot in the titular role. Along with her are Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, Robin Wright as General Antiope, Lucy Davis as Etta Candy, and Lisa Loven Kongsli as Menalippe.

"Wonder Woman" will hit theatres on June 2, 2017.