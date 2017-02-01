5 Paid iOS Apps Available for Free Download Today

Getting free apps is really worthwhile. The top 5 iOS apps listed here are truly valuable and even more amazing to be available for free download today.

According to WCCFTECH, the top 5 apps here may be available in some countries or regions while in some others may not be. It is important to check an app's availability before rushing to download for a limited time.

Instant Sketch

Instant Sketch is a great app that is available on iPad, iPod Touch, and iPone devices. It helps you create fabulous sketches instantly. This app is continuously improving and once you download today, upgrades are always available for more exciting new features to let your imagination come into reality. It is even more interesting to know that its regular prize is just $0.99.

Bazaart

If Instant Sketch lets your creative talents comes into real sketches in an instant, Bazaart is an award-winning app that lets you manipulate gorgeous images and photos. It even enables users to produce stunning collages and even does awesome edits.

Get the most out of Bazaart with its highly innovative tools, unbeatable simplicity, and quick processing times. Boundless creativity is the name of the game here in every activity.

Epica Pro 2

This is one of the coolest and funniest camera apps anyone could ever have. Creating new scenes, latest special effects and new poses is so easy with the Epica Pro 2. Pressing the shutter is what everyone needs to get the of everything out of every look.

iCar Connect

iCar Connect makes sure everyone is safe while driving. This optimized iOS7 app gives the best of your driving needs with great features yet highly customizable with its simple attractive interface.

Pinball Breaker Forever

Great apps are even more fun with the Pinball Breaker Forever. This game is a fantastic combination of pinball and its brick breaking mechanics for that awesome limitless gaming experience.

These apps are handpicked with guaranteed satisfaction. Download now for more excitement and great user experience.