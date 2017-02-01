Google Pixel 2 Release Date, Specs & News: Google's Android Smartphone to Rival Apple's iPhone 8

When the first Google Pixel smartphone was released, many were impressed by the caliber and specs of the device. In fact, the Pixel was compared to smartphone giants like the iPhone 7 and Samsung Galaxy S7. The phone undoubtedly made an impression among critics and the masses that it's no wonder that there are early rumors about the Google Pixel 2.

Google Pixel 2 Specs to Rival Apple iPhone 8

While the Google Pixel had surprisingly good specs when it made its debut last October, fans are expecting for Pixel 2 to be even better. Mirror notes that the upcoming smartphone will rumoredly house either Intel or Qualcomm chips as Google has been pitting the two to find out which is stronger.

With a better processor, Google is rumored to be focusing on making the device's camera even better than its predecessor. Additionally, Google may also be planning to make Pixel 2 dustproof, waterproof, support wireless charging and more.

For its release date, the Pixel 2 is expected to rival Apple's iPhone 8 so it may be released later this year. The outlet says the Pixel 2 may be released on the anniversary of its predecessor.

Pixel 2 to Have Low and High-End Variants

Google is planning to have low and high-end variants for the Pixel line. Internation Business Times notes that the Pixel 2 will have higher specs while the budget-friendly smartphone will be called Pixel 2B.

The Pixel 2B is expected to be cheaper by $50 than the Pixel 2 and will reportedly have lower specs. The low-end device will be released either at the same time as its high-end counterpart or after Pixel 2. The reason for this move is because Google wants to target "different" markets.

Do you think Google will release the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2B together this year? Tell us what you think in the comments below.