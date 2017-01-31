Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

'Resident Evil 7' Review & News: 'Banned Footage' DLC Trailer Released; Speed Runners Make New World Record For Horror Game

'Resident Evil 7'

"Resident Evil 7" was released recently and the game received mixed reactions from gamers worldwide. Those who are hungry for more horror content will have something to look forward this week as Capcom is planning to release the first part of the promised "Banned Footage" downloadable content.

'Resident Evil 7' DLC - 'Banned Footage' Vol. 1 Details

Capcom has released the trailer for the "Banned Footage" DLC for "Resident Evil 7" and offers a visual sneak peek of what the company has detailed regarding the content. According to Gematsu, the DLC will be divided into Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 with the first one to be released on January 31 for the PS4 and on February 21 for PC and Xbox One.

Those who have purchased the "Resident Evil 7" season pass will be getting both volumes. Those who did not will have the chance to buy them separately. "Banned Footage" DLC Vol. 1 is priced at $10 features two new chapters including "Bedroom" and "Nightmare" and an extra mode.

"Bedroom" will have players figure out how to escape from inside a room while trying not to alert Marguerite Baker. "Nightmare" is a survival chapter where players must make it through hoards of enemies without dying. The extra mode is called Ethan Must Die is described to be a challenge for even seasoned players.

The Vol. 2 of the DLC will be released on February 14 for PS4 players while Xbox One and PC players will get theirs on February 21. The second volume is priced at $15 and like the first one, features two new chapters and an extra mode.

"Resident Evil 7" Speed Run World Record

Hardcore speed runners have managed to create a world record by beating the entirety of the "Resident Evil 7" game in less than two hours. Polygon reports that Twitch streamer uhTrance has managed to finish the game in just 94 minutes. The seasoned speedrunner's first record was timed at two hours and 22 minutes but constant reruns of the game managed him to beat it in his current record.

