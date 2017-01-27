Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 27, 2017 | Updated at 3:28 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Post-Konami Hideo Kojima Teases 'Death Stranding' Game; Here's Why The Game Is Unlike Any Other

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 27, 2017 03:23 AM EST
TRON MySpace Party At Comic-Con 2010

TRON MySpace Party At Comic-Con 2010(Photo : Jerod Harris/Getty Images for MySpace)

Hideo Kojima has been tight-lipped regarding the upcoming game "Death Stranding" from Kojima Productions. Kojima formed the studio after breaking up from his former company, Konami, in December 2015.

Hideo Kojima Says "Death Stranding" Will Be Unlike Any Other

In an interview, Kojima shares that he wants to be seen as a risk-taker and his approach to creating new games will be innovative and thus, unlike any other. He told BBC Newsbeat that he will focus his efforts on "Death Stranding" and move on to the direction at the crux where combines media elements together.

Kojima believes that this will be future of gaming and he wants to pioneer the advent of that kind of gaming. "If we just make a game people are less likely to choose that as something to do," he said. This statement along with what he said about combining media elements together may be started in his upcoming game "Death Stranding." Kojima added that there is no clear timeline as to what he will do after the game's release.

Post-Konami Hideo Kojima is Grateful for his 30-Year Experience

As the creator and father of Konami's "Metal Gear" series, Kojima had a highly publicized breakup with his former company. He expresses that at Kojima Productions, he doesn't have to worry about impressing anyone because he was given the creative freedom and final say for any games that he will make.

Rather than being bitter about the ill-fated breakup from Konami, Kojima remained grateful for the time he spent at his former company, IGN reports. He believes that every bit of experience, failure, hardship and triump in his life led him to be where he is supposed to be right now and for "Death Stranding."

"Death Stranding" will be a PlayStation 4 and PC exclusive game. There is no official word about its release date yet. Additionally, it was confirmed that filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is not involved in it.

SEE ALSO

'Apocalypse Now' is Going To Be a Video Game - Here's What You Need to Know

'Legend of Zelda' Games Get 30% Off In Big Nintendo eShop Sale; Find Out More Here

'Tekken 7' PC, PS4, Xbox One Release Date: Game Coming to US; How to Get Vampire Eliza as Exclusive Bonus [DETAILS]

'Overwatch' Lunar New Year Skins Are Here! Mei's Slimmer Body Caused By A 'Bug'

'Mass Effect: Andromeda' News: How to Get Early Access To Electronic Arts' Upcoming Game

TagsHideo Kojima, Death Stranding, Kojima Productions, Hideo Kojima Death Stranding, Death Stranding Release Date, Death Stranding Kojima Productions, Hideo Kojima Kojima Productions, Konami, Playstation 4, PC, Hideo Kojima Death Stranding News

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Hideo Kojima Death Stranding News Hideo Kojima Kojima Productions

NBA News: Russell Westbrook Finally Chosen For All-Star Spot, Leads Pack Of The NBA All-Star Reserves

NBA News: Russell Westbrook Finally Chosen For All-Star Spot, Leads Pack Of The NBA All-Star Reserves

League sources have confirmed the 2017 Eastern and Western conference All-Star reserves, headed by Oklahoma City Thunder and Triple-double machine Russell Westbrook.
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19,2016

NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron James, Cavs Need Help Fast
Usain Bolt poses during the launch of Nitro Athletics on November 4, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia

Usain Bolt to lose Olympic Gold Medal after teammate lose drug test
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Copa Del Rey Quarter-final: Second Leg

Real Madrid Crashes Out of “Copa Del Rey,” Atletico Madrid Advances
Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks

NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Approach Cavaliers about Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Love Trade
NBA News: Knicks Approached Cavs About Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love trade, Cavs Declined Offer

NBA News: Knicks Approached Cavs About Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love Trade, Cavs Declined Offer
Real Madrid v Sevilla - Copa del Rey: Round of 16 First Leg

Real Madrid Star James Rodriguez Setback His Recovery From Injury

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics