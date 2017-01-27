Post-Konami Hideo Kojima Teases 'Death Stranding' Game; Here's Why The Game Is Unlike Any Other

Hideo Kojima has been tight-lipped regarding the upcoming game "Death Stranding" from Kojima Productions. Kojima formed the studio after breaking up from his former company, Konami, in December 2015.

Hideo Kojima Says "Death Stranding" Will Be Unlike Any Other

In an interview, Kojima shares that he wants to be seen as a risk-taker and his approach to creating new games will be innovative and thus, unlike any other. He told BBC Newsbeat that he will focus his efforts on "Death Stranding" and move on to the direction at the crux where combines media elements together.

Kojima believes that this will be future of gaming and he wants to pioneer the advent of that kind of gaming. "If we just make a game people are less likely to choose that as something to do," he said. This statement along with what he said about combining media elements together may be started in his upcoming game "Death Stranding." Kojima added that there is no clear timeline as to what he will do after the game's release.

Post-Konami Hideo Kojima is Grateful for his 30-Year Experience

As the creator and father of Konami's "Metal Gear" series, Kojima had a highly publicized breakup with his former company. He expresses that at Kojima Productions, he doesn't have to worry about impressing anyone because he was given the creative freedom and final say for any games that he will make.

Rather than being bitter about the ill-fated breakup from Konami, Kojima remained grateful for the time he spent at his former company, IGN reports. He believes that every bit of experience, failure, hardship and triump in his life led him to be where he is supposed to be right now and for "Death Stranding."

"Death Stranding" will be a PlayStation 4 and PC exclusive game. There is no official word about its release date yet. Additionally, it was confirmed that filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is not involved in it.