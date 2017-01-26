'Legend of Zelda' Games Get 30% Off In Big Nintendo eShop Sale; Find Out More Here

Gamers try out the new to play the new video game 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' in the Nintendo booth during the annual E3 2016 gaming conference at the Los Angeles Convention Center.(Photo : Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian)

All of Nintendo's "Legend of Zelda" games are getting a discount from the company's eShop. The sale is to mark the hype and anticipation for the latest "Zelda" addition coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 2017, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

The announcement of the sale was made by game producer Eiji Aonuma over on the Nintendo UK Youtube channel. It is not known if Nintendo will be holding a similar sale for North America.

Nintendo's "Legend of Zelda" Games Get Discounts

Go on a nostalgic "Legend of Zelda" journey with the "Legend of Zelda" as classic and newer games discounted and up for grabs at Nintendo's eShop. The sale is avalable to all My Nintendo members from January 26 to February 9, 2017.

Nintendo 3DS and Wii U users will have a reason to celebrate given that most "Legend of Zelda" games are playable in these consoles. The price reduction for "Legend of Zelda" games is up to 30 percent. However, the bad news is, the sale is only exclusive for the UK, Game Rant reports.

Discounted "Legend of Zelda" Games List

The games included in the exclusive Nintendo eShop sale include: "The Legend of Zelda," "Zelda: A Link to the Past," "Zelda: Ocarina of Time," "Zelda: Triforce Heroes," "Hyrule Warriors: Legends," "Zelda: Link's Awakening DX," "Zelda: Majora's Mask" and more. Basically, all "Zelda" games on the 3DS and Wii U are included in the sale, Eurogamer notes.

Furthermore, Nintendo intends to release downloadable content in the sale including those of "Hyrule Warriors" and "Hyrule Warriors Legends" as well as home menu themes to go with them.

Are you disappointed that the Nintendo eShop sale did not include the US or are you just content to be excited about the upcoming "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" game on the Nintendo Switch? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.