Dakota Johnson Talks About 'Fifty Shades Darker' - Upcoming Marvel A Tribute To Mother, Melanie Griffith

One of the widely known notorious marvels Fifty Shades Darker is ready to take the lead in cinemas. While the audience labels it as the most-anticipated erotic marvel, Dakota Johnson claims it to be dedicated to her mother, making it extremely special.

Making an appearance on the Today show on Feb. 1, Johnson mentioned that her upcoming movie Fifty Shades Darker holds a surprise for her famous mother Melanie Griffith. The 27-year old told Hoda Kotb that Fifty Shades Darker has plenty of surprises up its sleeves particularly for mother Melanie, which cannot be shared at this moment. Johnson seemed enthusiastic about it and emphasized that she doesn't want the surprise to be spoiled. I don't want to spoil it, but she won't ever see it. Maybe she'll see this one specific little clip", reports US Magazine.

When asked whether it's kind of an honor to her mother, Johnson replied that people might be able to comprehend the hidden scenario dedicated to her mother. The incident dates back to February 2015 when Griffith, 59 maintained on the Oscars red carpet that she didn't need to see the movie itself in order to comprehend how good of an actress she is. Johnson replied back saying "Alright you don't have to see it!"

The How to Be Single prodigy told Kotb that Griffith is more likely to skip this sequel too. While the controversy continued, Johnson is ready to reprise her role as Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Darker.

Starting opposite Jamie Dornan (Christian Grey), Johnson explained how the harmony between the onscreen couple has further amplified and became more intense. Rather than "setting up the stories", it is imperative to understand each other, thus, leading to a much passionate setting, clamored by the audiences.

The E. L James based erotic novel has allowed the fan base to expect heightened nudity in the film. Johnson continued that the profound level of chemistry and understanding with Dornan has led to a certain level of comfort, making it convenient to shoot sensual scenes.

While discussing on sex scenes, Johnson maintained that while it is uncomfortable to do it onscreen, the duo sorted it out and found a way to do it. With their strong chemistry and understanding, Johnson and Dornan permitted the element of awkwardness to swoop in between.

Fifty Shades Darker is slated to arrive on Friday, Feb. 10.