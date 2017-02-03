Democrats in Congress: War with Pres Donald Trump goes Full Swing

The Trump administration has just started more than a week now. Yet the amount of protest it had is quite unequaled. Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress has already been waging a war against him. They are using every trick in the book in order to stop it in its tracks.

They boycotted his inauguration, joined the protest, everything you could think of, they are trying to do it. They are even joining the protest in the Supreme Court denouncing his travel ban. One senator promised to filibuster his nominations to the Supreme Court. What Democrats are doing is not just filibustering, it's an act of war.

According to The Hill, Donald Trump says Democrats in Congress are simply terrified. It is the only reason of these antics. It came to a point that they will oppose anything he proposes whatever the facts are.

Advertisement

Democrats are terrified that Donald Trump will take America by storm. They are so afraid that if this will happen, the Democratic Party will just be a minority and will lose its power.

During the campaign, Donald Trump had made some key campaign promises to the American people. Now that he is implementing these promises, the Democrats in Congress are already in a panic mode.

After reality has finally kicked their behind, Democrats in Congress realized they lost big time last November. Their reaction, go out with both hands swinging. American Action News reports that the Democratic Party will do its best to slow Pres. DONALD Trump on its tracks.

In a most so surprise move, Democrats put almost all of his nomination under a microscope. They vowed not to allow the administration to fill his cabinet with people who will make money on the same institutions they are supposed to regulate. But being a minority, all they can do is slow down the tempo in preparation for 2018. They will never be able to stop it and that's reality