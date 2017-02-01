'Scandal' Season 6 Shortened To 16 Episodes Only; Episode 2 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

Bad news as "Scandal" Season 6 is shorter than the previous season. On a lighter note, the official plot description and promo clip of episode 2 "Hardball" has been revealed. While the premiere episode recap is highlighted here for fans who have missed to watch it.

"Scandal" Season 6 will be shorter than the previous season 5. According to TV Line, ABC Television Network has ordered only 16 episodes instead of the 22-episodic run in the TV series.

As for the official plot synopsis of the 2nd episode, Spoilers Guide notes, "Flashbacks reveal how far Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) will go to win. After a tight race and shocking conclusion to the election, flashbacks reveal what happened on the campaign trail and just how far Olivia was willing to go to win.

Meanwhile, President Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn) and Abby Whelan (Darby Stanchfield) are faced with an unprecedented national crisis, and the gladiators are determined to get answers."

For a quick rundown of "Scandal" Season 6 premiere episode titled "Survival of the Fittest", Vulture reported that Gov. Vargas won the Presidential Election. Mellie Grant conceded her loss when Gov. Vargas was brutally assassinated in national TV. That is just the first twist that needs to be resolved. The President is not being elected by the people. He is being elected by the Electoral College.

Elsewhere, Cyrus was accused of orchestrating the assassination. Olivia Pope vows to unmask Cyrus as the mastermind. The problem: the only person who accused him was like wise in a cabin explosion. To what lengths will she travel to prove her point.

"Scandal" Season 6 episode 2 is titled as "Hardball". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on ABC Television Network.

"Scandal" is an American political thriller television series starring Kerry Washington created by Shonda Rhimes.