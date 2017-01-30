Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 30, 2017 | Updated at 4:46 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

'One Piece' Chapter 853 Spoilers: Luffy, The Straw Hat Pirate Ends Adventure, Moves to Another.

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 30, 2017 04:53 AM EST
'One Piece' Chapter 853

'One Piece' Chapter 853(Photo : Facebook/One Piece)

"One Piece"  scribe and animator Eiichiro Oda illustrates almost 850 manga chapters with 83 volumes and 772 episodes and anime films and video games. The anime series will celebrate their 20th anniversary this year.

Unfortunately, the "One Piece" series will not release the Chapter 853 for its next scheduled release. But don't worry there would be a spin-off of an old character called Ace.

According to Comic Book, the Comic Book "One Piece" is now on 65% complete. The Story will move around Dressrosa arc and the new storyline Reverie Council of Kings and Wano land of the Samurai arcs. There is a theory about the series progress,

Now that One Piece has already 830 chapters in its latest volume, it supposed to be 35% left in the story line. Oda said that there would be 300 or more chapters before the Pirates exploration. With This, "One Piece" could be finished with 135 volumes.

The fact that the "One Piece" spin-off magazine is set to be released by Eiichiro Oda, there is no denying that the fans would love to peruse it with the respect to the Chapter 853. The postpone of "One Piece" Chapter 850 is unquestionable to the fans, since it's not normal but rather some spoiler already increased their energy about the upcoming occasion, Anime News Network reports.

Since "One Piece" Chapter 853 will be postponed, fans must sit back and relax for more days and discover the destiny of Pudding and Sanji. Some spoilers demonstrate the achievement of his and Pudding's plan will come up short, it would be affected to Luffy to reach out Sanji and maybe the two may nurture a plan to overcome Big Mom. Since Big Mom promised to Sanji that he will release Straw Hat Pirates if He will marry Pudding.

"One Piece" is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda.

SEE ALSO

'This is Us' Season 1 Episode 14 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

'Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro' MX4D Version Now Available

Warner Bros saves Disney Infinity's Avalanche Software; Working on Cars 3

New Crab Species Discovered; Named After 2 Main Characters in Harry Potter!

TagsOne Piece, One Piece Spin-Off, One Piece Spoilers, One Piece updates, One Piece Spin-Off Magazine

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Earth-2

Badou Jack v James DeGale Announce Super Middleweight World Title Unification Bout

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Accused of Illegal Doings During The Jack-DeGale Fight In New York City

The trainer of James DeGale, Jim McDonell accused the mentor of Badou Jack, Floyd Mayweather Jr. over 'illegal doings' during their fight in New York City. Allegedly using his influence, Mayweather apparently checks in the scorecards to give strategic advice to Jack.
2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

NBA Trade Rumour: 10 Free Agents Who Could Be Dealt By The Deadline
UFC 182: Jones v Cormier

Daniel Cormier, Anthony Johnson Rematch Postponed to April 2017: Cormier to Defend Light Heavyweight Title?
NBA News: Russell Westbrook Finally Chosen For All-Star Spot, Leads Pack Of The NBA All-Star Reserves

NBA News: Russell Westbrook Finally Chosen For All-Star Spot, Leads Pack Of The NBA All-Star Reserves
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19,2016

NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron James, Cavs Need Help Fast
Usain Bolt poses during the launch of Nitro Athletics on November 4, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia

Usain Bolt to lose Olympic Gold Medal after teammate lose drug test
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Copa Del Rey Quarter-final: Second Leg

Real Madrid Crashes Out of “Copa Del Rey,” Atletico Madrid Advances

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics