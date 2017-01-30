'One Piece' Chapter 853 Spoilers: Luffy, The Straw Hat Pirate Ends Adventure, Moves to Another.

"One Piece" scribe and animator Eiichiro Oda illustrates almost 850 manga chapters with 83 volumes and 772 episodes and anime films and video games. The anime series will celebrate their 20th anniversary this year.

Unfortunately, the "One Piece" series will not release the Chapter 853 for its next scheduled release. But don't worry there would be a spin-off of an old character called Ace.

According to Comic Book, the Comic Book "One Piece" is now on 65% complete. The Story will move around Dressrosa arc and the new storyline Reverie Council of Kings and Wano land of the Samurai arcs. There is a theory about the series progress,

Now that One Piece has already 830 chapters in its latest volume, it supposed to be 35% left in the story line. Oda said that there would be 300 or more chapters before the Pirates exploration. With This, "One Piece" could be finished with 135 volumes.

The fact that the "One Piece" spin-off magazine is set to be released by Eiichiro Oda, there is no denying that the fans would love to peruse it with the respect to the Chapter 853. The postpone of "One Piece" Chapter 850 is unquestionable to the fans, since it's not normal but rather some spoiler already increased their energy about the upcoming occasion, Anime News Network reports.

Since "One Piece" Chapter 853 will be postponed, fans must sit back and relax for more days and discover the destiny of Pudding and Sanji. Some spoilers demonstrate the achievement of his and Pudding's plan will come up short, it would be affected to Luffy to reach out Sanji and maybe the two may nurture a plan to overcome Big Mom. Since Big Mom promised to Sanji that he will release Straw Hat Pirates if He will marry Pudding.

