'This is Us' Season 1 Episode 14 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

'This is Us' Season 1 episode 14 'I Call Marriage'(Photo : Facebook/This is Us)

The Pearson siblings face new struggles on the upcoming episode of NBC's breakout drama, "This Is Us" season 1 episode 14 "I Call Marriage". The official plot description and promo clip has been provided here as well.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 14, Spoilers Guide notes, "Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan) throws a wrench in Kate Pearson's (Chrissy Metz) weight loss journey. Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) struggles to accept his father's deteriorating health.

Miguel (Jon Huertas) and Shelly (Wynn Everett) break some devastating news to Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore), which makes them worry about their own relationship.

Rebecca receives an amazing work opportunity. Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) examines his romantic past."

For a quick rundown of episode 13 "Three Sentences", Entertainment Weekly reported that Rebecca and Jack tried to throw separate birthday parties for Kate, Kevin, and Randall.

However, Randall was having trouble at that time with William, while Kevin made a decision regarding his romantic life. Then Kate suddenly experienced a gastric bypass.

NBC released a new promo clip for the episode, and it shows the time when Jack and Rebecca got married. The teaser also features Randall having a discussion with his wife about the health of his father. At the end of the video, Toby visits Kate at the camp she's staying in where he meets Duke (Adam Bartley). The new character cheerfully approaches Toby and introduces himself, but Kate's boyfriend doesn't seem too happy to meet him. The preview hints that Toby, Kate, and Duke will be the new love triangle in the story.

"This is Us" Season 1 episode 14 is titled as "I Call Marriage". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. ET first and exclusive on NBC Television Network.