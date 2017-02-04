Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, February 04, 2017 | Updated at 4:58 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

PlayStation February Free Games; Sony Reveals PlayStation February 2017 Free Game Titles For Subscribers

By LNY (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 04, 2017 03:47 AM EST
Sony PlayStation Releases List of PlayStation February Free Games

Sony PlayStation Releases List of PlayStation February Free Games(Photo : Christian Petersen/ Getty Images)

PlayStation February free games had just been revealed days after the first month of 2017 ended. Sony sets paid subscribers for an exciting month as they officially make the line up available beginning February 7.

Through their official blog site, Sony gave the full list of PlayStation February free games. LittleBigPlanet 3 and Not a Hero lead the list joined by other exciting games namely Starwhal, Anna, Ninja Senki DX and Torquel, as reported by IGN News.

LittleBigPlanet 3, a creation-focused co-op adventure created by Sumo Digital will be available this month for paid Sony PlayStation Plus subscribers. The game centers on the adventures of Sackboy and his friends OddSock, Toggle and Swoop as well as their journey to explore the world filled with surprises.

Not a Hero, on the other hand, is a fast-paced game focusing on the player fighting as Steve, an amateur campaign manager who formerly was a professional assassin. He received a mandate to clean up their city from BunnyLord, a mayoral candidate from the future.

Both LittleBigPlanet 3 and Not a Hero will be made available for PS4 PlayStation Plus subscribers. PS3 users will be able to enjoy Anna and Starwhal as they have extended edition for PS3 PlayStation subscribers.

TorqueL and Ninja Senki DX will be on hand for PlayStation Vita users. The two games can also be enjoyed on PS4 together with Starwhal as they are all cross-buy titles. Cross-buy games have been common in the past few months.

To be able to enjoy the PlayStation February free games, one must avail the PlayStation Plus subscription service. The subscription comes at various prices depending on the subscription length acquired.

A 12-month membership will cost PlayStation subscribers $59.99. Should players wish to avail of a 3-month subscription, they will have to pay $24.99, while $9.99 per month will be charged to those who want to enjoy the subscription and avail the PlayStation February free games, according to the Game Rant.

Watch this video for more about the PlayStation February free games.

SEE ALSO

Microsoft Reportedly Adding Game Mode To Windows 10: Improved Gaming Performance Expected

'Civilization 6' Gets Free Update, Two More Premium DLC's Now Available

Nier: Automata Finally Here Playstation 4; Final Fantasy XV Collaboration Spices Game Up

Pokemon Go now on Apple Watch; More Than Gaming Offers Companionship

'Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix' Debuts at Jump Festa 2017, Release Set on 2017

Tagsplaystation, playstation, PlayStation February Free Games, Sony, ps3, PS4

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

Argentina & U.S Trade Agreements Obama Trade Agreements

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Switched at Birth Season 5 Universal Survival Arc

UFC 183: Silva v Diaz

Nick Diaz vs Demian Maia Fight Soon?;UFC Working on it

Diaz vs Maia is reportedly being worked out by UFC President Dana White. After finishing his 18 months suspension last August, Nick Diaz has still to fight somebody. After turning don possible opponents, would Diaz finally agree to sign on the dotted line?
NBA News: Durant’s Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him

NBA News: Durant's Effort On Defense Paying Off; Steve Kerr, Warriors See More Potential In Him
NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star

NBA News: Charles Barkley Laughs Off LeBron James' 'Hater' Remark, Stands By Criticism Of Cavs' Star
NBA News: Cavs To Sign Mario Chalmers? Eyes Farmar & Other Available Playmakers

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs To Sign Mario Chalmers? Eyes Farmar & Other Available Playmakers
Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park

Tom Brady's Emotional Media Day As He Calls His Father A Hero [VIDEO]
Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs reportedly interested in Mavs' Deron Williams
NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

NBA News: Retired Player Stephen Jackson Admitted To Have Smoked Weed During Tenure With Warriors Before Games

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics