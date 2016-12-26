Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Civilization 6' Gets Free Update, Two More Premium DLC's Now Available

Civilization 6 Brings Winter 2016 Update and Two New Premium DLC

"Civilization 6" just made a free update available for all its lovers just in time for the winter. For those fanatics who want more than the freebie, Sid Meier has also released two very interesting DLC premium for reasonable prices. "Civilization 6" winter 2016 free update now comes available once the Steam is started. The developers, however, reminded that there might be some cases that the update will not take place upon Steam start, restarting the Steam engine may be necessary.

The free "Civilization 6" winter 2016 update comes with two new features and a raft of balance changes. It specifically has new bug fixes as well as a new map for a more exciting journey and gaming experience, according to the Attack of the Fan BoyAside from the free update, Sid Meier also introduces the DLC premiums. The first one is the Poland Civilization and Scenario Pack, featuring King Jadwiga, the youngest daughter of Louis the Great who reigned in the fourteenth century.

Jadwiga was the first female monarch of the kingdom of Poland. Although a female, she was addressed as the king because during her time a ruler's consort is denoted by the title "queen." The "Civilization 6" Poland Civilization and Scenario Pack will primarily be played by the Jadwiga character and her journey and battle to protect her kingdom. Jadwiga's Legacy is one scenario in the game wherein the player will have to defend Poland, Prague, and Vienna from invaders.

The second "Civilization 6" DLC premium is the Vikings Scenario Pack, wherein the player will be the mightiest Viking lord. It adds Giant's Causeway in Ireland and the Lysefjord in Norway, two of the three new natural wonders and the six new cities, as reported by the Worth Playing.

The "Civilization 6" premium update also brings in a lot of changes to the game. The development in audio, to the UI, multiplayer feature, visual improvements, bug fixes, balance changes will be available worldwide for $59.99/£49.99/€59.99.

