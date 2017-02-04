Android 8 to be Released on May 2017; Newest Android OS named after Oreo?

The new Android OS will eventually release this coming May 2017 and there's a lot of rumor about what will be the name of the new OS, it could be Android 8 or something that begins with a letter 'O'. Some guess in a pattern since Google applies it every year updates.

According to PC Advisor, every one of us notices that Android OS choose names from candies or chocolates and it also alphabetical order. Since they update in a sequence chronologically, this new OS will be on a numerical denomination and it will be likely called Android 8.0 or Android 8.

Google has had a tradition of releasing annual Android updates - its last update Android Nougat - was released in August 2016. As 2017 commences, we get closer to the launch of the next Android update, which is likely to start with the letter O, going by Google's tradition of naming its operating system (OS) updates alphabetically with names of desserts.

Many items begin with the letter 'O' the most closed one to pick is Oreo. The famous biscuit in the world. If the Google will push the name of Oreo, they need to have a partnership with the manufacturer of Oreo which is Mondelez. The last agreement that they sign was on Nestle for the official used of Android Kitkat.

Other expected names include Orange, Oatcake, Ox-tongue Pastry, Oatmeal Cookie and Orellete. However, until now, Google Android hasn't given out any clues regarding the update.

Last January 9, 2017, Android OS find an issue about fragmentation that there are still Gingerbread devices running and if you are running out of budget you will never get the latest Android OS, Digital Trends has learned.

In line with this, the Google Pixel and Pixel XL are the new hardware will release this coming October 2017. This will be the first phone from Google but there would be a new developer that will announce in Google I/0.

Android 8.0 or Android 8 will officially be released on May 17-19, 2017. As of now, the latest OS is yet to be given a sweet name.