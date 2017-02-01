'Clash of Clans' News and Update; The Healing Event Coming Soon On Android, iOS Devices

The "Clash of Clans" will hold an event dubbed as "The Healing Spell", the training cost of the Witch is dramatically decrease depending on the Town Hall level. The players can participate in any challenges while they have time so that they can get more points and gems.

According to iDigital Games, the Witch will be the highlight of "The Healing Spell" event, the cost to add a Witches to the army will be low in a few days. The discount will increase proportionally with the Town Hall level. To have some experience and free gems, just win three multiplayer battles with one witch in the team, doing this a net of 300 experience and 30 gems. This will appear until Sunday.

The Healing Spell event will arrive around Tuesday. No challenge was attached, unlike a troop event. As of now, Supercell has not yet announced the details about the "Clash of Clans" "The Healing Spell" event. They suspect a proportional Elixir discount with no associated challenges, iTech Post has learned.

Advertisement

The strategy of the Witch is a go-to support troop in "Clash of Clans". The Skeletons can be pesky enough to run even some opponents if they able to stay alive. The same tactics basically work on defense with the discounted training cost, might be able to huge witch army with so many Skeletons. Completing a challenge should be pretty easy.

The "Clash of Clans" started to incorporate events into mobile games since last December to keep the players. Supercell has done a great job on featuring many underused troops and spells at discounts. COC was previously challenged by Pokemon Go, which quickly rose as the most downloaded gaming app in iOS last 2016.

"Clash of Clans" is now available on Android and iOS devices.