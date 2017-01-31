'Naruto Shippuden: Road to Boruto' to be Released on February 2017; New Characters Introduced

After the anime series "Naruto Shippuden" already finishes the manga, Bandai Namco Company released a new game titled "Road to Boruto".

According to Forbes, "Naruto Shippuden: Road to Boruto" is a follow-up movie about the life of Boruto, Uzumaki Naruto's son. This expansion deals with the older characters Naruto and Sasuke and also their kids. The spin-off movie of Boruto was to attempt to reboot the Naruto franchise with new characters to in line to the original series.

The new characters added are Uzumaki Boruto, Uchiha Sarada, Mitsuki and Mecha Naruto. In the game, they also include Haruno Sakura, Naruto, Sasuke and Gaara older version, but the story will be the same.

"Naruto Shippuden: Road to Boruto" was developed by CyberConnect2 and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment in Japan. It features some of the realistic graphics in the Storm series, there are three stages to choose from "Adventure" mode, "Story" mode, and "Online" mode, Daily Disruption has reported.

"Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" and "Road to Boruto" marks the finale that Bandai Namco Company will end the anima manga series. The game will also feature from "Boruto: Naruto the Movie".

"Naruto Shippuden: Road to Boruto" is the final installment that will be released by Bandai Namco Company "Naruto: Ultimate Ninja" series.

"Naruto Shippuden: Road to Boruto" will be officially released in Japan on February 2, 2017, for PS4 only. For North and South America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Australia the game will be released on February 3, for PS4, Xbox One, and PC/Steam.

"Naruto Shippuden" is one of the Japanese manga that hits all over the world and adapted into animated series. We all know that the story is focused on the main character Uzumaki Naruto, an adolescent ninja who wants to become a Hokage leader of their village.