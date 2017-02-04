'Switched at Birth' Season 5 to Run the Shortest; Episode 2 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

"Switched at Birth" Season 5 is officially the series' season finale and sadly, it will be the shortest. On the bright side, the official plot description and the promo clip for episode 2 "This has to Do with Me" are provided here.

Also, a quick summary of the premiere episode is highlighted here for fans who have missed to watch it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Switched at Birth" Season 5 will be the shortest season of the series which is only a 10-episodic run. The previous seasons were more than half the number of today's episodic run. Not only that, this will also serve as its farewell season.

Advertisement

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 2, Spoilers Guide notes, "A photo of Daphne Vasquez (Katie Leclerc) and Greg 'Mingo' Shimingo (Adam Hagenbuch) taken at a costume party inside the campus explodes all over the internet.

After a photo of Daphne and Mingo dressed up as their favorite singers at a college costume party goes viral, the pair is caught up in a controversy that worsens into a discussion of race relations and free speech. Bay Kennish (Vanessa Marano) seeks a job at the tattoo parlor in town. Kathryn Kennish (Lea Thompson) and John Kennish (D. W. Moffett) court a new shortstop for the UMKC baseball team, while Regina Vasquez (Constance Marie) and Luca (Michael Galante) work on a class project."

In the premiere episode of "Switched at Birth" Season 5 titled "The Call", Buddy TV reported that Daphne attempt to be friends with Mingo after he told her he began dating someone new. To support their friendship, she attended his costume party where he dressed up as rapper Lil Wayne, something Iris Watkins (Sharon Pierre-Louis) saw as insulting.

"Switched at Birth" Season 5 episode 2 is titled as "This has to Do with Me". The next episode is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on Freeform.

"Switched at Birth" is an American teen/family drama television series created by Lizzy Weiss.