'Jane the Virgin' Season 3: EP Shares What's Going to Happen Next; Episode 10 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip

Executive producer Jennie Snyder revealed some details on what to expect in the next episode of "Jane the Virgin" Season 3. Also, the official plot description and promo clip of episode 10 'Chapter Fifty-Four' is provided here.

Executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman shared some details on what fans should expect in the next episode of "Jane the Virgin" Season 3. Urman revealed that Rafael has other things aside from romance to think about. He recently learned that he's not really a Solano and now has to worry about his father's will saying that all his money will only go to his biological children.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 10, Spoilers Guide notes, "When Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) realizes that she and Michael Cordero Jr. (Brett Dier) are both stressed out, they decide to recreate their first date to help them relax. Rogelio De La Vega (Jaime Camil) makes a big scene on the red carpet of his movie premiere and his rant goes viral, which leave him to make a choice about his career path.

Rafael Solano (Justin Baldoni) wants to set a good example for his children leaving him to make a big decision with the ultimate sacrifice. Meanwhile, Bruce's (guest star Ricardo Chavira) daughter finds herself in trouble leaving Xiomara 'Xo' Villanueva (Andrea Navedo) and Bruce's to discuss the future of their relationship."

For a quick summary of episode 9 "Chapter Fifty-Three", Entertainment Weekly reported that Jane and Michael were stressed out because of their own reasons. Jane was anxious about finishing her novel and Michael about taking the LSAT and applying to law school.

"Jane the Virgin" Season 3 episode 10 is titled as "Chapter Fifty Four". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Monday, February 6, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. first and exclusive on The CW.