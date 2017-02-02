Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Dance Moms' Season 7: ALDC Member Officially Returns; Episode 11 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

An ALDC member will make a major comeback in the next episode of "Dance Moms" Season 7. In addition to that, the official plot description and promo clip of episode 11 "Leaving La La Land" is provided here.

According to OK! Magazine, Chloe Lukasiak officially returns in "Dance Moms" Season 7. The 15-year old American dancer and TV personality's return has been confirmed in a juicy preview for the upcoming episode. The said official trailer clip teases Lukasiak's reunion with her former dance squad in a competition backstage.

That said, Just Jared recalled that Chloe and her mom left "Dance Moms" in season 4 after Abby Lee Miller called Chloe a washed up. The ALDC coach also poked fun at the young dancer's appearance as well. Chloe's mom did not take this well and decided to leave the Lifetime reality series. However, Chloe walked away with "Choice Dancer" award at the Teen Choice Awards after a year leaving the show.

Chloe Lukasiak officially leaves the Lifetime reality series after a misunderstanding with ALDC coach Abby Lee Miller in Season 5. As for the official plot synopsis of episode 11, TV Guide notes, "The ALDC (Abby Lee Dance Company) spend their last week in Los Angeles before they head on to Pittsburgh for Nationals; and the elite team struggle with a difficult routine and a negligent coach. Later, Kendall Vertes shoots a new music video."

For a quick rundown of episode 10 "Breathless in Denver", The Hollywood Gossip reported that ALDC travelled to Denver for a competition where Kendall, Kalani, and Nia performed solos. The mini team also did a technically complicated group dance which made moms worried that it will lower their chances of winning in the Nationals.

"Dance Moms" Season 7 episode 11 is titled as "Leaving La La Land". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on Lifetime.

"Dance Moms" is an American reality TV series created and produced by Collins Avenue Productions.

