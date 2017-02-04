'Blue Bloods' Season 7: 'House' Alum to Guest Star; Episode 15 Plot Synopsis,Promo Clip Revealed

"House" actor Robert Sean Leonard will guest star in the next episode of "Blue Bloods" Season 7. Add to that, the official plot description of episode 15 "Lost Souls" are provided here. While the episode 14 "In and Out" recap is highlighted here for fans who have missed to watch it.

"House" alum Robert Sean Leonard will be appearing in the next episode of "Blue Bloods" Season 7. According to Carter Matt, the 47-year old American actor will play the guest role of Charles Beard.

Charles Beard happens to be a murder suspect. As for the official plot synopsis of episode 14, Spoilers Guide notes, "Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marissa Ramirez) are torn between doing their job and finding justice while investigating the murder of a man responsible for a deadly DWI years earlier.

Frank stepped in to mediate and dealt with Mario Hunt (Method Man) who happened to be the rival gang leader who murdered a police chief 2 years ago. The said murder was also indicated to spark further violence. While investigating the murder of a man who killed a mother and son years earlier while driving drunk, Danny and Baez are torn between doing their job and finding justice after discovering the connection between the suspect and the victim.

Also, Anthony Abatemarco (Steve Schirripa) is conflicted when Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) asks him to wear a wire to incriminate his old friend who is involved with the Russian mob." For a quick summary of episode 14 "In and Out", TV Fanatic reported that Danny and Baez found out while investigating that the accused shooter is an ex-convict who is intimately linked to his parole officer.

"Blue Bloods" Season 7 episode 15 is titled as "Lost Souls". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Friday, February 10, 2017, at 10:00 p.m. on CBS Television Network in America and 10:30 p.m. on TEN in Australia.

"Blue Bloods" is an American police procedural and legal drama series created by Robin Green and Michael Burgess.