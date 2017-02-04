Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Donald Trump’s Immigration Ban Threatens Science; Scientists To March on Earth Day

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 04, 2017 10:05 AM EST
Green card holders have been put in limbo after US President Donald Trump signed an EO aimed at overhauling Muslim nationals in the country. Inevitably, the scientific community is not immune either from this new immigration policy of the administration. The ban undeniably has wide-ranging impact, including probable damage on scientific research, according to members of academe.

As of 2013, 18% of scientists in the US were immigrants from Muslim countries, according to reports of Climate Central. Additionally, there are more than 3,000 Ph.D. recipients in American universities from Iran alone. As such, scientists have voiced out their concerns that the EO that Trump signed last weekend will have a negative impact on the ability of science academe to enter or leave from and return to America.

“The Executive Order will discourage many of the best and brightest international students, scholars, engineers, and scientist from studying and working, attending academic and scientific conferences, or seeking to build a new business in the United States,” said the International Council for Science in a statement. While it is true that the US spends more on science, seconded by China, the chilling effect of Trump’s immigration ban that could put in a number of key research fields is unimaginable.

While the new immigration policy and visa reform was consistent with the Trump's plan to push companies to add more jobs to Americans, as to put “America First,” this has been subjected to close scrutiny. Stifling immigration is stifling innovation, according to a report of Quartz. Critics echoed their concerns regarding the effect of the EO to the science field as Trump have also issued orders restricting several environmental and scientific federal agencies from talking to the media.

Inspired by Women’s March, scientists will also be holding a protest march as part of the celebration of Earth Day on April 22. Dubbed as “March for Science,” the protest will put forward pro-science and pro-facts agenda. Hundreds and thousands of people have also indicated their participation in the event.

Trump barred the entry of residents from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Libya and Somalia in the America for 90 days. He also suspended the refugee resettlement program. Stay tuned for more updates.

 

 

 

