‘Law & Order: SVU’ News & Updates: Controversial Trump-inspired Episode ‘Unstoppable’ Might Air This Spring

Since October, the Donald Trump-inspired episodes of “Law & Order: SVU” has been put on delay on numerous times. Although many are anticipating to see the controversial episode, NBC has not yet listed an air date for it.

“I don’t know when it’s going to air,” creator Dick Wolf said to Entertainment Tonight earlier this week during the network’s Television Critics Association press tour. Wolf further explained that the episode titled “Unstoppable” has been written several months ago but he does not have any control over the schedule of the said episode.

We're skeptical this will actually air, but here is the latest in the "Unstoppable" drama. https://t.co/7zS4TgncUG Advertisement — SVUDiehards (@SVU_Diehards) January 18, 2017

Fans of the popular legal and crime drama series were anxious whether the Internet-hyped episode will ever air during the current season of “Law & Order: SVU.” When asked, however, on when Wolf think that the episode might be released on TV, he said, “To put it honestly, I never pressure the network to schedule anything a specific way, except crossovers.”

Wolf reiterated that he does not know when the episode will air, but suggested that it might come during the spring season. He revealed that “I haven’t been informed when it’s going to air. I suspect it will be this spring, but I don’t know.”

The episode has been originally slated for an early October airdate but NBC opted to hold the release until after the November 8 Election Day with no specific date being indicated. Deadline alluded the delay to how busy the network was following the release of the controversial 2005 Access Hollywood.

Whether “Unstoppable” might prove itself to be actually unstoppable, anticipating fans might need to be patient. There are speculations, however, whether NBC has the guts to air the episode considering that the election ruled on Trump’s favor and there is a huge possibility that the episode might backlash on the network.

It is no surprise to many that the episode tells about a Trump-like character played by Gary Cole who is contemplating to live on 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. N. W. for eight years with only some women with disreputable stories about the man obstructing his way. Although creators insist that this is just a work of fiction, everything about the plot of the story smells like Trump.

"Law & Order: SVU" airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.