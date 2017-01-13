Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 13, 2017 | Updated at 11:30 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘Attack on Titan’ Season 2 News & Updates: More Titan-shifters From 104th Training Corps; Titans Found Within Walls

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 13, 2017 07:05 AM EST
Attack on Titan / Shingeki no kyojin Season 2 Preview - ENG SUBS

Attack on Titan / Shingeki no kyojin Season 2 Preview - ENG SUBS(Photo : Roy Reviews/Youtube )

“Shingeki no Kyojin,” or simply “Attack on Titan” wrapped up with the defeat of the Female Titan, but as the trailer for Season 2 has revealed more Titans are coming. The Scouting Legion and all of humanity will be facing stronger adversaries as Wall Rose has been breached and more intelligent Titans appear while Eren Jaeger continues to be oblivious to his real power.

As earlier reported by Latin Post, “Attack on Titan” Season 2 will be taking a darker turn and some of the burning questions about the Titans will finally be revealed. The trailer also suggested that Titans have been protecting humans from other Titans this entire time.

If the anime will follow the “Clash of Titans” and “Uprising” arcs then the second season will show the Scouting Legion’s discovery of Titans within the walls. This means that the walls are made of Titans similar to the stature of Colossal Titan, as suggested by an Anime Stack Exchange forum, but with the ability to harden their skins, thus, creating a formidable fortress to defend against the Titans wandering outside the wall.

Furthermore, the trailer showed another Titan battling other Titans. To give you a clue, that Titan with long black hair is a member of 104th Training Corps so it is likely that humans have gained another ally, or not, as the identities of the Colossal Titan and the Armored Titan who breached Wall Maria five years ago turned out to be close to Eren Jaeger and accomplice to Annie Leonhart. With the mysterious appearance of the Beast Titan and several other Titans on the village of Connie Springer, will Eren be able to handle these foes?

 Through Armin Arlert’s intelligence, Mikasa and Levi Ackerman’s (yes, Levi is an Ackerman) strength, and the rest of the Scouting Legion’s power, humanity will continue to stand its ground against extinction. The greatest enemy, however, is not the Titans but the social and political division that protect those in power and oppress the weak.

As such, humanity needs to confront this great divide resulting to the discovery of the truth and the great sin of humanity to Titans. As they say, we create our own demons.

“Attack on Titan” Season 2 will premiere in April 2017. If we get lucky, we might also learn why the series is called “Shingeki no Kyojin” so stay tuned for more exciting updates!

SEE ALSO

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Latest News, Release Date: 8-Bit Intro Hints 8-Bit Episode, Premiere Still A Mystery

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Latest News, Release Date: New Episodes No Schedule Yet, Won’t Premiere On January 9

‘One Piece Film: Gold’ News & Updates: It’s Not Too Late To See New Movie, Will Run On US Theaters Next Week!

‘One Punch Man’ Season 2 Spoilers, Updates: Saitama Might Suffer Defeat Vs Lord Boros, New Enemies

‘Attack on Titan’ Season 2 Spoilers, Release Date: Significant Revelations, Darker Events Might Be Coming With ‘Clash of Titans’ & ‘Uprising’ Arcs

TagsAttack on Titan, Attack on Titan Season 2, shingeki no kyojin season 2, attack on titan season 2 release date, eren jaeger, titan-shifter, uprising arc, clash of titans arc, who is colossal titan, who is armored titan

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat

Corbin, who made his main roster debut at WrestleMania 32 was among the last to win in the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal.
Scenes Of The Cairns Region

The Great Barrier Reef Once Used To Be Above Sea Level 125000 Years Ago
Shocking News|First British man to reveal he's PREGNANT says he tracked down sperm donor viaFacebook

First British Man to Get PREGNANT with Sperm Donor from Facebook is an Ex-Asda Worker
Queen Elizabeth II attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Almost Got Shot: The Queen Brushes Off The Near Death Experience Like A Champ
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day

Kate Middleton And The Places She Had Been Before Becoming A Princess [VIDEO]
Earth From One Million Miles

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Could Smash Down Earth, Conspiracy Theorists Say
An Alternative View Of The 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2

Coachella 2017: Headline Released; Solo Female Is What The Event Needs Right Now As Beyoncé makes History

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics