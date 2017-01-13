‘Attack on Titan’ Season 2 News & Updates: More Titan-shifters From 104th Training Corps; Titans Found Within Walls

“Shingeki no Kyojin,” or simply “Attack on Titan” wrapped up with the defeat of the Female Titan, but as the trailer for Season 2 has revealed more Titans are coming. The Scouting Legion and all of humanity will be facing stronger adversaries as Wall Rose has been breached and more intelligent Titans appear while Eren Jaeger continues to be oblivious to his real power.

As earlier reported by Latin Post, “Attack on Titan” Season 2 will be taking a darker turn and some of the burning questions about the Titans will finally be revealed. The trailer also suggested that Titans have been protecting humans from other Titans this entire time.

If the anime will follow the “Clash of Titans” and “Uprising” arcs then the second season will show the Scouting Legion’s discovery of Titans within the walls. This means that the walls are made of Titans similar to the stature of Colossal Titan, as suggested by an Anime Stack Exchange forum, but with the ability to harden their skins, thus, creating a formidable fortress to defend against the Titans wandering outside the wall.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the trailer showed another Titan battling other Titans. To give you a clue, that Titan with long black hair is a member of 104th Training Corps so it is likely that humans have gained another ally, or not, as the identities of the Colossal Titan and the Armored Titan who breached Wall Maria five years ago turned out to be close to Eren Jaeger and accomplice to Annie Leonhart. With the mysterious appearance of the Beast Titan and several other Titans on the village of Connie Springer, will Eren be able to handle these foes?

Through Armin Arlert’s intelligence, Mikasa and Levi Ackerman’s (yes, Levi is an Ackerman) strength, and the rest of the Scouting Legion’s power, humanity will continue to stand its ground against extinction. The greatest enemy, however, is not the Titans but the social and political division that protect those in power and oppress the weak.

As such, humanity needs to confront this great divide resulting to the discovery of the truth and the great sin of humanity to Titans. As they say, we create our own demons.

“Attack on Titan” Season 2 will premiere in April 2017. If we get lucky, we might also learn why the series is called “Shingeki no Kyojin” so stay tuned for more exciting updates!