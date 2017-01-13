Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 13, 2017 | Updated at 11:31 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Latest News, Release Date: 8-Bit Intro Hints 8-Bit Episode, Premiere Still A Mystery

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 13, 2017 03:05 AM EST
Rick and Morty 8-Bit Intro | Adult Swim

Rick and Morty 8-Bit Intro | Adult Swim(Photo : Adult Swim/Youtube)

Everyone is on standby for news about the premiere date of “Rick and Morty” Season 3. Up to date, there is no clear schedule for the cartoon series yet and fans cannot contain any longer their cravings for their favorite alcoholic scientist and his teenage grandson, but fans can sure understand the tough efforts that creators are putting for the third instalment.

While Dan Harmon has been going on and suggesting that “Rick and Morty” Season 3 will be coming even before the “a-year-and-a-half-or-longer” deadline that Mr Poopybutthole suggested in the finale of the previous season, rumor rangers have it that the series might not even be coming this January. The success of the previous seasons has alluded as one reason for the delay considering the complexity of the production of the upcoming season.

“It’s been harder this season,” Harmon said during the San Diego Comic-Con event last July, as per Cinema Blend. He further differentiated the level of perfectionism in this season compared to the previous ones as he explained that there are times that he thinks that an episode is already good that his co-workers find not good enough.

The stress placed upon them is not helped in any way by fans calling out them about the delay which resulted in a word war between Harmon and a fan on Twitter. To distract fans for a while, however, Adult Swim released a brief sneak peek of “Rick and Morty” Season 3 before New Year.

If this is not enough to pacify your cravings, maybe an 8-bit intro adaptation of Harmon and Justin Roiland’s adult series by Paul Robertson and Ivan Dixon that went live on Adult Swim’s Facebook page and also on its Youtube account earlier this week might help you. As per The Creators Project, this has sparked speculations that there might be an 8-bit episode of “Rick and Morty” Season 3.

As it has been revealed in the credits part of the finale of the second season that Rick Sanchez and the Smith family have been living in another simulation, that is a part of a television show, the genius scientist might not be far from discovering this truth or he might already know about this. As such, this 8-bit adventure might serve as another simulation.

Although we can all hope for it, Robertson weighs in, “I don’t know, but hopefully I can work on it if they do.” If this is true, our waiting for “Rick and Morty” Season 3 is not for naught so stay tuned for more exciting updates!

SEE ALSO

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Latest News, Release Date: New Episodes No Schedule Yet, Won’t Premiere On January 9

'Rick and Morty Season 3' Latest News, Release Date: Show Will Have Surprise Holiday Premiere?

'Sword Art Online' Novel 9 Begins 'Alicization,' What Happens After Anime

‘One Piece Film: Gold’ News & Updates: It’s Not Too Late To See New Movie, Will Run On US Theaters Next Week!

‘One Punch Man’ Season 2 Spoilers, Updates: Saitama Might Suffer Defeat Vs Lord Boros, New Enemies

TagsRick and Morty Season 3, Rick and Morty Season 3 release date, Rick and Morty Season 3 episode, Rick and Morty Season 3 premiere, Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland, Paul Robertson, Ivan Dixon

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

US Radar North Korea Missile Threat

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat

Corbin, who made his main roster debut at WrestleMania 32 was among the last to win in the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal.
Scenes Of The Cairns Region

The Great Barrier Reef Once Used To Be Above Sea Level 125000 Years Ago
Shocking News|First British man to reveal he's PREGNANT says he tracked down sperm donor viaFacebook

First British Man to Get PREGNANT with Sperm Donor from Facebook is an Ex-Asda Worker
Queen Elizabeth II attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Almost Got Shot: The Queen Brushes Off The Near Death Experience Like A Champ
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day

Kate Middleton And The Places She Had Been Before Becoming A Princess [VIDEO]
Earth From One Million Miles

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Could Smash Down Earth, Conspiracy Theorists Say
An Alternative View Of The 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2

Coachella 2017: Headline Released; Solo Female Is What The Event Needs Right Now As Beyoncé makes History

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics