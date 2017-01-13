‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Latest News, Release Date: 8-Bit Intro Hints 8-Bit Episode, Premiere Still A Mystery

Everyone is on standby for news about the premiere date of “Rick and Morty” Season 3. Up to date, there is no clear schedule for the cartoon series yet and fans cannot contain any longer their cravings for their favorite alcoholic scientist and his teenage grandson, but fans can sure understand the tough efforts that creators are putting for the third instalment.

While Dan Harmon has been going on and suggesting that “Rick and Morty” Season 3 will be coming even before the “a-year-and-a-half-or-longer” deadline that Mr Poopybutthole suggested in the finale of the previous season, rumor rangers have it that the series might not even be coming this January. The success of the previous seasons has alluded as one reason for the delay considering the complexity of the production of the upcoming season.

“It’s been harder this season,” Harmon said during the San Diego Comic-Con event last July, as per Cinema Blend. He further differentiated the level of perfectionism in this season compared to the previous ones as he explained that there are times that he thinks that an episode is already good that his co-workers find not good enough.

The stress placed upon them is not helped in any way by fans calling out them about the delay which resulted in a word war between Harmon and a fan on Twitter. To distract fans for a while, however, Adult Swim released a brief sneak peek of “Rick and Morty” Season 3 before New Year.

If this is not enough to pacify your cravings, maybe an 8-bit intro adaptation of Harmon and Justin Roiland’s adult series by Paul Robertson and Ivan Dixon that went live on Adult Swim’s Facebook page and also on its Youtube account earlier this week might help you. As per The Creators Project, this has sparked speculations that there might be an 8-bit episode of “Rick and Morty” Season 3.

As it has been revealed in the credits part of the finale of the second season that Rick Sanchez and the Smith family have been living in another simulation, that is a part of a television show, the genius scientist might not be far from discovering this truth or he might already know about this. As such, this 8-bit adventure might serve as another simulation.

Although we can all hope for it, Robertson weighs in, “I don’t know, but hopefully I can work on it if they do.” If this is true, our waiting for “Rick and Morty” Season 3 is not for naught so stay tuned for more exciting updates!