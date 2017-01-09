‘Stranger Things’ Season 2: Winona Ryder Sworn To Secrecy; Will Byers Might Have Turned Into A Monster

“Stranger Things” Season 2 is one of the most critically-acclaimed TV series today due to its strangeness. Wrapping the first season with eight episodes, the conclusion of the supernatural show has opened more questions rather than satisfying the curiosity of the viewers.

Fans would surely love to get a glimpse of what might be coming for the second season, but the actors are careful not to give off anything that might spoil the highly-anticipated sequel. Running with Winona Ryder on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet, the actress got anxious when E! News asked about “Stranger Things” Season 2.

“We’re sort of like sworn, you know, we would have to probably be killed if we revealed anything,” Ryder started. “But actually, it helps the performance when you actually don’t know.”

The 45-year-old actress was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Drama Series for her role as Joyce Byers, mother to the lost boy Will Byers. Ryder will reprise her role alongside Noah Schnapp who played Will and fan-favorite Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven.

Although audiences had seen less of Will during the first season as he was lost in the Upside Down, Schnapp teased that the second one will be pretty much about him. “You’ll be seeing more of me, I’ll be there,” he said to Vanity Fair.

“In the last episode, I threw up a slug, so Season 2 begins with happens from there. There may have been some effect on him. I may or may not have turned into a monster,” the young actor teased.

The first season ended with Will being rescued from the Upside Down but Eleven has to sacrifice herself in the process. While Will was about to celebrate the Christmas Eve with his family, he excused himself to the bathroom and seen throwing up a slug and then, within a flash and brief moment, the bathroom looked like that in the other world.

Although the show was not able to steal any awards during the Golden Globes, “Stranger Things” Season 2 will be returning on Netflix anytime this 2017. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!