Celebrities Apologize To Australia After Donald Trump Reportedly Blasted Australian PM

The United States and Australia are staunch allies. A “tough” phone call, however, stands to challenge the relationship between the two countries as President Donald Trump reportedly blasted on Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull over a refugee agreement. As such, American celebrities gave out their sincerest apologies to the people of Australia for Trump’s behavior.

As soon as the news broke, US celebrities expressed their apologies including rocker Bruce Springsteen who was in Melbourne at the time for his Australia and New Zealand tour. Springsteen sang “Don’t Hang Up” as a “letter back home,” according to The New Daily report. Entertainment icon Cher, “Seinfeld” actor Jason Alexander, Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette, novelist Stephen King, actor Patton Oswalt and comedian Hal Rudnick echoed their apologies on Twitter.

“You have no idea how sorry I am,” tweeted Arquette while King said, “Today’s bummer: Trump screws up our relationship with Australia, a long-time ally. Our president is an impulsive, bad-tempered idiot.” On the other hand, Rudnick joked, “Hey Australia, sorry about the orange man. If it’s any consolation, we’re stuck with him 24/7.”

The two political leaders were expected to have an hour-long call, but Trump hang-up the phone while in the middle of the conversation and informed the other end that “this was the worst call by far.” The Washington Post reported that the US president berated Turnbull as he attempted to confirm whether the United States would honor its pledge done under Barack Obama’s administration. The agreement in question is supposed to take in 1,250 refugees from an Australian detention center into the States.

Earlier before the phone call conversation, Trump issued an executive order barring the admission of refugees. As such, he complained about Turnbull’s question. He said that he was “going to get killed” and even accused Australia of exporting the “next Boston bombers.”

Trump’s alleged rude behavior was contrary on the official readout of his conversation with Turnbull that was released. According to the sanitized White House accounts, the two had “emphasized the enduring strength and closeness of the US-Australia relationship."

Trump’s temperament was also noted in his conversation with other world leaders including with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. Albeit half-torn, Trump assured Turnbull that it was his intention to honor the agreement. Stay tuned for more updates.