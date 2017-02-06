Apple Watch 3 News: Next Gen Wearable Will Be Chargeable on the Go

For those looking forward to the Apple Watch 3, rumors are saying that the next series wearable will be chargeable while on the go. Apple has submitted a patent which is rumored to be for the device has indicated two charger designs.

According to the patent submitted by Apple last week, the Apple Watch 3 may have a charger that may be inside its band or attached as an accessory. This charger works via inductive power transmission, a technology already existed in the first Apple Watch, reports Apple Insider. Magnets will be included in the design to help fortify the inductive coils in receiving power for the device. Another submitted patent design puts a charger inside the wearable rumored to be for the Apple Watch 3.

Apple has received mixed responses with the first Apple Watch. The most notable complaint from consumers is the battery life of the wearable. The company may be looking for new ways to extend the battery life of the Apple Watch 3 while maintaining its compact size for the convenience of its customers.

If the Apple Watch 3 gets a longer battery life, this will make it more capable to supporting many more features. It is speculated that it could add more health tracking options including for sleep, heart-rate and more. Apple has not confirmed any of the rumors regarding the Apple Watch 3 and there is no official announcement regarding its release.

Apple Watch 2 Specs

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch 2 was released last September 2016. The Apple Watch houses S2 dual-core chips with the WatchOS 3 software. It is capable of supporting GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi and sensors. The wearable's display features an OLED display with Force Touch, light sensor, and an Ion-X glass, notes Daily Mail.

