Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, February 06, 2017 | Updated at 10:59 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Apple Watch 3 News: Next Gen Wearable Will Be Chargeable on the Go

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 06, 2017 05:44 AM EST
Apple Holds Press Event To Introduce New iPhone

Apple Holds Press Event To Introduce New iPhone(Photo : Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

For those looking forward to the Apple Watch 3, rumors are saying that the next series wearable will be chargeable while on the go. Apple has submitted a patent which is rumored to be for the device has indicated two charger designs.

According to the patent submitted by Apple last week, the Apple Watch 3 may have a charger that may be inside its band or attached as an accessory. This charger works via inductive power transmission, a technology already existed in the first Apple Watch, reports Apple Insider. Magnets will be included in the design to help fortify the inductive coils in receiving power for the device. Another submitted patent design puts a charger inside the wearable rumored to be for the Apple Watch 3.

Apple has received mixed responses with the first Apple Watch. The most notable complaint from consumers is the battery life of the wearable. The company may be looking for new ways to extend the battery life of the Apple Watch 3 while maintaining its compact size for the convenience of its customers.

If the Apple Watch 3 gets a longer battery life, this will make it more capable to supporting many more features. It is speculated that it could add more health tracking options including for sleep, heart-rate and more. Apple has not confirmed any of the rumors regarding the Apple Watch 3 and there is no official announcement regarding its release.

Apple Watch 2 Specs

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch 2 was released last September 2016. The Apple Watch houses S2 dual-core chips with the WatchOS 3 software. It is capable of supporting GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi and sensors. The wearable's display features an OLED display with Force Touch, light sensor, and an Ion-X glass, notes Daily Mail.

What are your thoughts on the Apple Watch 3 getting a better battery? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

SEE ALSO

MacBook Pro 2017 News & Updates: Apple May Be Designing Own ARM Chips to Improve Laptop Battery Life

Apple Removes iPhone's Activation Lock Tool; Alternatives on How to Check if iPhone, iPad Devices are Stolen

Google Pixel 2 Release Date, Specs & News: Google's Android Smartphone to Rival Apple's iPhone 8

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs & Release Date: What We Know So Far

TagsApple watch 3, Apple Watch 3 news, Apple Watch 3 rumors, apple watch 2, Apple Watch, Apple

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Castro's funeral

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

brad pitt child support Super Bowl 2017 T-Mobile

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony Not Fazed By Boos, Keeping Things 'Melo' While Playing High-Level Basketball

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony Not Fazed By Boos, Keeping Things 'Melo' While Playing High-Level Basketball

New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony has not been fazed by the constant booing by Knicks fans and claims that he is focused on nothing more than playing at a high level every single night.
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016

Airbnb Super Bowl Commercial Refers Trump's Travel Ban Issues
UFC News: Conor McGregor Launches Attack on Nate Diaz, Third Fight Confirmed

UFC News: Conor McGregor Launches Attack on Nate Diaz, Third Fight Confirmed?
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots directs his team during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

New England Patriots Expect Tom Brady To Play 3-5 More Years
Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

NBA Trade Rumors: Mav’s Deron Williams - Area Of Interest For Cavs
Memphis Grizzlies v Boston Celtics

NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Eyeing Mario Chalmers, Jordan Farmar, Kirk Hinrich & Others
Oklahoma City Thunder v Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA Update: Barkley-LeBron, War Of Words Took Quite An Ugly Turn

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

iPad Air 3 & iPad Mini 5 Update: Release Date CONFIRMED, Apple to Refresh Lineups in March 2017

'Overwatch' News & Updates: Blizzard Sends Lucio to 'Heroes of the Storm'; Cheating Ps4, Xbox One Players Getting Mass Banned

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: 'Be Careful What You Wish For' Goku's In Alliance With The Best Fighter After Hearing The Ruthless Consequence

Happy Valentine’s Day For ‘Pokemon GO’ Players – ‘Friendship’ Element For Gen 2 Eevee Evolutions

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics