Monday, February 06, 2017

Call of Duty 2017 Latest Update: Plot To Be Based On WW1 Backdrop In London

By Soutrik Das
Feb 06, 2017
As the early days of 2017 are passing by, gaming fans are getting restless to know more insights about the upcoming games for this ongoing season. Among the upcoming hits, Call of Duty's this year's installment is definitely a title to look out for. Gaming geeks have already been stressing out various rumors over Activision's plans for this game. A new insight emerged from the official twitter posts hint that the game will be focusing more on old school measures with London as the base of this exciting saga.

According to Express, Call of Duty's 2017 edition may be revealing a plot set on the ashes of World Wars. Though it is not yet confirmed by any sources that on which World War it will be mostly focused upon. Sledgehammer Games has taken the responsibility to make up the title for this year's attraction of Call of Duty lineup. The game is said to hit the racks of gaming houses, stores, and marketplaces by the end of November 2017 so that it can coincide with the excitement of Christmas festival for this year.

As per another report by Daily Star, a new year's day tweet post made by the Sledgehammer games holds much inside truth's about the game's upcoming scenes. The report suggests that the snippet reflected by the game maker on January 1st, 2017, features an old engine, most likely a steam engine, the artistic setup of a warlike situation more like that of World War 1 or World War 2 and the sounds of the ringing bells of a towering clock which is now considered to be of Big Ben. Besides all these, many potential insiders and gaming analysts also stated their thoughts about the game being based in London.

Some of the specialists and experts also hinted about the game's plot to be more expanded on the settings of Call of Duty's earlier edition of Infinite Warfare. Although, this insight require some official or reliable confirmation. There are no words revealed yet about the game's price index.

New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony has not been fazed by the constant booing by Knicks fans and claims that he is focused on nothing more than playing at a high level every single night.
