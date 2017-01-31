Facebook To Promote New Selfie Masks For Brands

Facebook has always been incredible introducing new features to the masses. Now latest reports suggest that the social media giant is negotiating with big production houses of Hollywood to promote the upcoming blockbusters and big-budget hits with the help of their animated selfie masks.

According to Advertising Age, some insiders from the Hollywood industry, who carry ample knowledge and most current insights, have recently surfaced that Facebook has been approaching big production houses for enabling this new feature. A flock of Media professionals and executives who have close look over the industry and who have also gained some knowledge about Facebook's proposals, recently revealed that the masks could be part of a camera centered redesign of Facebook's app that is, apparently and unsurprisingly, inspired by Snapchat.

Although it has not yet been confirmed by any potential source that which and how many famous productions houses Facebook has approached. But some experts and analysts have started hinting that the proposal's success would be incomplete without the integrations of big names like Marvels, Walt Disney etc. However, this is not the beginning days for Facebook's animated masks. As per a report by Mobile Marketing Magazine, Facebook introduced selfie masks to some of its users during the days of Halloween last year.

This was held after Facebook's official acquisition of Masquerade, an innovative video filter app marked as MSQRD. Moreover, these masks were universally rolled out by Facebook in the last month which was an indicative strategy made by the social network giant to mark the launch of Houseparty-esque group video chat feature. However, several brands have already portrayed their interest to promote this animated attribute made with the help of Augmented realism. The said feature is expected to release soon.