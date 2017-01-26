Xbox One To Stop Simultaneous TV Streaming And Gameplay By Sacrificing Snap Mode

Xbox One users were able to tune into their favorite TV shows while playing their much liked gaming titles as well. But from today onwards they will not be able to enjoy both entertainments with one medium as Xbox's core developers' team has taken the decision to sacrifice the console's Snap mode. This feature was the main tap by which, TV viewing at the same time of playing any kinds of game on Xbox One was possible solely.

According to VG247, the Snap mode, which was projected initially as a substitute to the overlay popup found on Xbox 360. The mode was a long-drawn feature of the console and it largely remained the same as a classical attribute throughout the all other changes and modifications made in the case of Dashboard. This revolutionary evolution was announced by XBox's Executive Associate Mike Ybarra who stated in the latest post on his Twitter handle that this step was taken by the company to free up some space for future developments and also to improve the speed and efficiency of the console.

As per a report by Tech Crunch, the step has been also focused on improving other multitasking efforts. After this, Ybarra moved to explain the movement of music section in the console and further added that music apps like Pandora can now be discovered in the Guide region. From now on, users can enjoy music and tunes from that area of the console. Ybarra also mentioned that apps like Netflix have "optimized and moved on from Snap long ago." However, those, who are worried about Twitch App, can now switch on the Twitch App first, then start the broadcasting of the stream and finally get back to their gameplay.

Although the Snap mode is still alive on Xbox One. So, users can still enjoy both TV viewing and game playing simultaneously with the single console until the mode is permanently deactivated.