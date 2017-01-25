Redmi Note 4 Black And Blue Editions Now Available Outside China

Xiaomi has already made its sparks over the smartphone market with its innovative range of handsets. Now the company is getting ready make elements little trendy and freaky as Xiaomi has started playing with colors just like Samsung. Samsung began launching its Galaxy S7 Edge with attractive color options such as a Blue Coral and Black Pearl. Xiaomi also seems to protect its position as a potential rival to the South Korean tech giant with its very own color options for its Redmi Note 4 as well.

According to GSMArena, Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 4 in two color options namely black and blue just a month back. Both the color variants were unveiled then exclusively for China. Though the vibrant color option was not that much exclusive as compared to those of Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge. But these two models were able to stand on the expectations of the majority of buyers and gadget lovers of the country. The current insights suggest that Xiaomi has shown the green signal for these two editions of Redmi Note 4 to be sold in other countries as well. It should be noted in this context that Redmi Note 4 is also available with silver, gray, and gold color options as well.

As per DirectD's latest listing, Redmi Note 4 is now available in Malaysia in both black and blue color options. The black variant is available with 3GB of RAM coupled with 32 GB storage option. While the blue model is listed with the same Random Access Memory specifications alongside 64GB internal memory. The black colored Redmi Note 4 is listed on the website with the price tag of RM 849 (about USD 190). Buyers interested in buying the blue edition can grab their copy just by paying RM 999 (about USD 225).

However, with DirectD's listings, potential sources and experts are also expecting to see Redmi Note 4's colored variants selling in other major countries by well-known carriers soon as well.