T-Mobile Launches 'One' Plan For All Without Any Hidden Costs Or Conditions

T-Mobile has always been well known as a cellular carrier for its exciting offers with flawless connectivity. The company has earlier announced its new 'One' plan for all subscribers in the occasion of CES 2017 at its event"Un-carrier Next." The plan includes all taxes, cess, and monthly fees into one fixed transparent fees without any externally applicable conditions. The company now launches the plan for all its existing and new customers.

According to Digital Trends, the 'One' plan offers a range of benefits like unlimited free data and text messages as well as other advantages of T-Mobile Tuesdays. Moreover, data usage within this plan is available in 140 countries. Users can begin with signing up for the 'One' plan without the need to pay any extra hidden costs as the company briefs in a statement:"With T-Mobile One, the price advertised is the price you pay every month. No surprises."

The plan also provides freedom to choose plans as per users' convenience as single users can have it by paying just $70. Whereas for two lines the plan costs $120 and for three lines it costs $140. Perhaps the most beneficial among all these is the family plan which as per a report by Phandroid, offers four lines with all the same benefits at just $160 for the whole. The plans can be bought and activated through T-Mobile's online portal as well as retail stores.

Furthermore, T-Mobile also offers a cashback offer with this revolutionary 'One' plan. Dubbed as "KickBack" this benefit segment offers users to take back $10 if they don't use more than 2GB data every month. Although, according to potential sources, a 'One' plan subscriber can only qualify for the benefit if he/she clears the payments on time and also have a good-standing credit.

The no-conditioned 'One' plan is perhaps one of the best and innovative plans for mobile subscribers till now. With this, experts are also expecting to see more similar kind of offers from potential rivals of T-Mobile in near future.