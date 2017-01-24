Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 | Updated at 5:32 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

T-Mobile Launches 'One' Plan For All Without Any Hidden Costs Or Conditions

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 24, 2017 04:16 AM EST
T-MOBILE'S NEW "ONE" PLAN, WITH NO HIDDEN FEES, IS ROLLING OUT NOW

T-MOBILE'S NEW "ONE" PLAN, WITH NO HIDDEN FEES, IS ROLLING OUT NOW(Photo : T-Mobile/TmoONE)

T-Mobile has always been well known as a cellular carrier for its exciting offers with flawless connectivity. The company has earlier announced its new 'One' plan for all subscribers in the occasion of CES 2017 at its event"Un-carrier Next." The plan includes all taxes, cess, and monthly fees into one fixed transparent fees without any externally applicable conditions. The company now launches the plan for all its existing and new customers.

According to Digital Trends, the 'One' plan offers a range of benefits like unlimited free data and text messages as well as other advantages of T-Mobile Tuesdays. Moreover, data usage within this plan is available in 140 countries. Users can begin with signing up for the 'One' plan without the need to pay any extra hidden costs as the company briefs in a statement:"With T-Mobile One, the price advertised is the price you pay every month. No surprises." 

The plan also provides freedom to choose plans as per users' convenience as single users can have it by paying just $70. Whereas for two lines the plan costs $120 and for three lines it costs $140. Perhaps the most beneficial among all these is the family plan which as per a report by Phandroid, offers four lines with all the same benefits at just $160 for the whole. The plans can be bought and activated through T-Mobile's online portal as well as retail stores.

Furthermore, T-Mobile also offers a cashback offer with this revolutionary 'One' plan. Dubbed as "KickBack" this benefit segment offers users to take back $10 if they don't use more than 2GB data every month. Although, according to potential sources, a 'One' plan subscriber can only qualify for the benefit if he/she clears the payments on time and also have a good-standing credit.

The no-conditioned 'One' plan is perhaps one of the best and innovative plans for mobile subscribers till now. With this, experts are also expecting to see more similar kind of offers from potential rivals of T-Mobile in near future.  

SEE ALSO

Xiaomi Mi 6 Models Lineup Leaked Just Before MWC 2017

Apple Planning To Launch Original Shows On Apple TV

New Nvidia Shield 2 Seen At The FCC Panel

Apple Increases App Size Limit Upto 4GB For Apple TV

Nokia Preparing For Multiple Announcements On February 26

Tagst-mobile plans, T-Mobile One, T-Mobile vs AT&T, T-mobile, 'One' Plan, T-mobile One Plan updates

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

jared leto joker Mass Effect: Andromeda EA Access

NBA News: LeBron Playing For 2020 Olympics Will Depend Largely On Gregg Popovich

NBA News: LeBron Playing For 2020 Olympics Will Depend Largely On Gregg Popovich

LeBron James is still unconfirmed whether he would play for team USA during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. But whatever his decisions are, new USA Basketball coach Gregg Popovich will have a huge factor on it.
Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

Hulls' Ryan Mason Suffers Fracturing Skull After Clashing With Chelsea Gary Cahill
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

Khris Middleton Could Return to Milwaukee Bucks Before All-Star Break
Rudy Gay #8 of the Sacramento Kings looks to drive to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on October 27, 2016 in Sacramento,

Kings Confirm Rudy Gay Will Miss the Rest Of The Season With A Torn Achilles Tendon
Thanks to @bkeisel99 & the entire @steelers organization for showing me around their am

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Confirms On Not Returning Back After Retirement
Bellator MMA official photo

Fans Yell Fix As Chael Sonnen Unexpectedly Taps Out Of Bellator 170 – Tito Ortiz Wins Retirement Match
Pistons head coach and GM Stan Van Gundy made things quite clear that the team will not be trading away Reggie Jackson anytime soon.

Stan Van Gundy: Reggie Jackson Isn’t Going Anywhere

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics