Nokia Preparing For Multiple Announcements On February 26

It is true that Nokia was one of the most potential and well-known players of the mobile market. Although the smartphone maker was not able to survive the race against time in terms of winning against its rivals. And so was doomed surprisingly. However, the brand name is coming back soon on the stakes as HMD Global, a Finnish tech manufacturer and developing entity took over the name and is preparing to evolve the first handset under the hud of Nokia to mark its revival.

According to The Verge, HMD Global actually uncovered its first new Nokia-branded Android phone at the weekend. Dubbed Nokia 6. As per the companies earlier revelation, the said handset will only be retailed in China. The selling of the smartphone will begin in the upcoming months. Besides this, the company in the latest facebook post on its official page has teased the beginning of something new in their holdings.

As per a report by GSMArena, the official facebook post states "More announcements to follow on February 26th." Some potential sources, one of these announcements might be the confirmation of Nokia release or availability outside China as well. Some experts are now even stressing the availability of this handset in various parts of the world as a Pre-order quotient. Although these thoughts are just mere speculations. Nokia is also said to launch 6-7 phones by the end of 2017. A smartphone codenamed Nokia E1 is also expected to launch sometime within the first half of this year.

The date: February 26, 2017, may seem to be like any other day. Although in reality, it appears to carry some great measures of importance to those of Mobile technology experts and fans as this is just the date which lines up perfectly with the beginning of the Mobile World Congress show-2017 in Barcelona.

Although, it is still a mystery as the HMD Global has not concentrated much about its plan for that moment. Therefore, many versions of the events to be held have been thought by an ample number of sources on the internet. However, Nokia fans have to with eyes wide opened to know what the company has in stores for them.