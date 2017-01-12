iOS Dominating Over Android In the US.; Recent Study Reveals

It is true that iPhone and Android devices have a long rivalry over a last few years of developments. But it is surprising to see how Apple is coming up with growing sales over Android in the US. Kantar Worldpanel recently reported that Apple devices have had a blasting sales over this holiday season dominating the smartphone market with much larger shares and profits than Android devices.

According to Kantar, during the last holiday season of 2016, Apple's flagship smartphones iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 6s accounted as the three most popular smartphones and, with this, Apple managed to evolve about 31.3 percent of the whole of smartphones sales in the United States over the months of September, October and November in 2016. The statistics were finally noted on November 30, 2016.

As per a report by CNBC, Apple was also able to push its stakes in European regions as well in this holiday season, where Android accounted 72.4 percent of the whole market share. Windows was the most lacking contributor to the Smartphone market with only 3 percent of stakes accounted in current smartphone selling index of the region. China is perhaps the only country where Apple needs to take more measures for growing its sales as iPhones were able to grab only 20 percent of the smartphone sales in this region for the holiday season of 2016 despite its earlier status of 25 percent in 2015.

Apple was also able to score better marks in the selling context with the release of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Pro compared to 2015's stats. Following the debut of these two stunners, Apple managed to score and gain 43 percent of the overall smartphone stakes in the US compared to its 2015's sales result which concluded at 37 percent of the whole.

Whereas, in the UK, Apple managed to grab the sales point to 48 percent with the debut of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. On the contrary, Android scoring 50 percent in the share sheet has managed to come to a face to face rivalry with iOS flagships. Experts blame Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 failure as a reason for this fall in stakes of Android in Europe. However, they also consider Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Plus as the steering force for Android's current score on the smartphone selling stakes in the region.