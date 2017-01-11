A Pair Of VR Shoes Coming Soon To Change The World Of Gaming

Gaming segment is getting more and more improved day after day with various instances of virtual reality. There has already been numerous range of controllers revealed with VR attributes. Now this Consumer Electronic Show 2017 has featured another incredible gadget with VR support which will enable a gamer to use his/her legs as well, unlike Samsung Gear VR or Oculus Rift.

According to Phandroid, these VR supported device, dubbed as VR Shoes, have been evolved by the tech maker Cerevo. The device named as Cerevo Taclim and it also comes with a pair of hand controllers. It will allow a gamer to use his/her foots with an inbuilt motion sensor. In simple words, the players will be able to use their legs and kick as a pro as they use to kick in real life. This should make it pretty useful for walking or running in a gameplay mode or even performing moves like kicking, cycling, paddling or dancing.

As per an official briefing made by Cerevo, the company has specially prepared and developed this customized tactile devices in collaboration with Nidec Seimitsu Corporation. The device is a 1.4 inch (3.5 cm) width. A tactile electronic sensor has ben used in Taclim to generate various sensations in real-time mode. Alongside the shoe and the gloves have been equipped with the projection of 8 tactile devices to create haptic longitudes.

Advertisement

Besides all these, the device can generate vibrations while sensing various surface. Which hints that Taclim can differentiate the depth of surface where ever it is used. This feature may prove to be very useful while playing an action game as it is supposed to reveal various motion while the player is being injured his/her enemy in the gameplay mode. Though after uncovering in CES 2017 event Cerevo has not revealed any official statement about its availability or price range. But, by accessing the attribute and specs within it, potential sources has surfaced a price range of $1100-$1500 for this incredible VR tool.