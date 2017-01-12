Know How To Install And Run Android Nougat On Samsung Galaxy S7

Most of the potential original equipment manufacturer who deals in Android devices have already lined up their very own range of devices for Nougat update. One of these well-known tech entities is Samsung which have projected Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge for this superlative OS update from Google. The tech giant has already rolled out the test beta version of Nougat for these two masterpieces. Now according to the latest revelation, the company will be rolling out the final ultimate version of Android Nougat beginning from January 17, 2017.

According to Gadget 360, Samsung Galaxy S7 variant with the model number SM-G935F will be the first in the queue to receive the update from January 17. However, Samsung has had earlier promised that Galaxy S7 lineups will be directly equipped with Android 7.1.1 Nougat in spite of getting 7.0 Nougat update. Galaxy S7 Edge is also said to be getting the same update soon. Although, there is no exact date has been defined officially for the handset to receive the update.

Now the question that arises is exactly when and how to get the update on the said smartphones. Well, as per a report by recombu, users will see an official notification of the said update as soon as it is evolved by Android on their device. Before downloading the update a user needs to ensure that he/she has connected his device with a convenient and reliable Wi-Fi connection. Furthermore, to safeguard the available data and information on the phone, one must take a backup before installing the update. For this he/she needs to navigate to Settings> Backup & Reset and check both 'Backup My Data' and 'Automatic Restore' whichever is suitable for the task (it depends on the volume of data to be saved),

Advertisement

Thereafter, if the user doesn't receive a notification pop-up of the update by anytime within 48 hours of the official unveiling, then he/she will require to manually update the software by navigating and selecting the About Phone option in settings panel and thereby selecting 'software update.' Finally, by going through the instructions provided in the update, one can download and install Android 7.1.1 Nougat on their Galaxy S7 devices.