Friday, January 13, 2017

This Mobile Case Can Increase Your Mobile's Memory, Battery Life And Performance Level

By Soutrik Das
First Posted: Jan 12, 2017
Upgrade your phone case with the Zee Smart Core

Upgrade your phone case with the Zee Smart Core

 The recent developments in various fields of technology have gifted its fans with numerous masterpieces and alternatives to serious issues. Such an addition to the smartphone development quota is a new case that can itself boost the memory capacity, battery life, brightness and many other specifications of major smartphones. The tremendous piece of technology, which has been evolved by smart device maker 'Hello Zee', is now encoded as an "intelligent universal Zee Smart Core."

According to Hello Zee, the device was actually uncovered during the Consumer Electronic Show 2017 has now been lined up for Pre-Orders. The device assures upgradations of memory space up to 128 GB alongside full charging possibility with LED light and high-end protective measures for Android and iOS devices. Hello Zee's founder  Henry Elgrissy also fetched some words about the Zee Core Smart Case and states that: "It's designed to last through your digital lifetime and offers an instant upgrade to any mobile device that you own."

As per a report Digital Trends, Zee Core Smart Case comes with a 2,600 mAh battery along with dual charging capacity, one through wireless ports and another through USB supported charging point. The case also has quick charging attribute which allows it to get fully charged in just a few minutes. The case has been made keeping in mind all the possible measure to provide protection to smartphones from all certain kinds of scratch and harms from outer sources. There is a powerful LED light also equipped with the case to ensure perfect snaps even without proper lighting.

The price range for the case begins from $129 only and increases with the higher model specifications of smartphones. There are also three variant available depending on the memory -  32GB Gun Metal, 64GB Silver, and 128GB Gold. Besides all these, Hello Zee also promises to provide lifetime protection for all the stored data in it with the support with its built-in encryption system.

