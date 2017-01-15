Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, January 15, 2017 | Updated at 9:42 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Apple Planning To Launch Original Shows On Apple TV

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 15, 2017 09:41 PM EST
Apple reportedly plans to bring original shows to the Apple TV

Apple reportedly plans to bring original shows to the Apple TV(Photo : Flickr/paz.ca)

Alongside creating superlative pieces of technology, Apple seems to now look forward in boosting the market for its iPads and iPhones. For this, the tech giant is reportedly working on for producing and bringing its very own original video contents and episodes soon. As per further insights, the tremendous segment of exclusive programs will be rolled by the company within some time before the end of this year only.

According to Wall Street Journal, Apple has already commenced the task of negotiation with numerous big and small production houses as well as individual tycoons for their original video segment. The company is even looking forward to hiring famous artists and marketing jewels for their upcoming contents which are now supposed by experts and critics to generate direct and vast competitions to those of the sole titles of video streaming magnet: Netflix and Amazon.

As per a report by Phone Arena, alongside special webisodes and small scales series, Apple is also willing to take the chances with a range of original feature films and docus. The company, although, currently seems to have insufficient funds for evolving big budget titles, it is speculated the to put up more meaningful titles with connective thoughts which have the power to directly stimulate viewers and audiences psyche over those masterpieces of Netflix and Amazon. Reports further brief that Apple will be producing contents more closely comparable to shows like "Stranger Things", "Westworld", and "The Man in the High Castle" to the beginning point.

Potential sources that this will definitely prove to be positive take in Apple's quest to revive its sales margin all over. The strategy will be more impactful to Apple TV which already has its own dedicated set-top box. Apple TV alongside the Apple TV app will surely compliment the tech magnet's endeavor. However, experts say that with incredible technical expertises Apple will also require generating spectacular shows to grab the attention of all users and go up to the mark leaving behind its potential rivals in this race.  

 

SEE ALSO

Apple Increases App Size Limit Upto 4GB For Apple TV

This Mobile Case Can Increase Your Mobile's Memory, Battery Life And Performance Level

iOS Dominating Over Android In the US.; Recent Study Reveals

Know How To Install And Run Android Nougat On Samsung Galaxy S7

A Pair Of VR Shoes Coming Soon To Change The World Of Gaming

TagsApple TV, Apple TV Originals, Apple Music, apple tv apps, netflix shows

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Anti-Aging Cream Master Regulator Of Cellular Aging

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat

Corbin, who made his main roster debut at WrestleMania 32 was among the last to win in the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal.
Scenes Of The Cairns Region

The Great Barrier Reef Once Used To Be Above Sea Level 125000 Years Ago
Shocking News|First British man to reveal he's PREGNANT says he tracked down sperm donor viaFacebook

First British Man to Get PREGNANT with Sperm Donor from Facebook is an Ex-Asda Worker
Queen Elizabeth II attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Almost Got Shot: The Queen Brushes Off The Near Death Experience Like A Champ
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day

Kate Middleton And The Places She Had Been Before Becoming A Princess [VIDEO]
Earth From One Million Miles

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Could Smash Down Earth, Conspiracy Theorists Say
An Alternative View Of The 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2

Coachella 2017: Headline Released; Solo Female Is What The Event Needs Right Now As Beyoncé makes History

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics