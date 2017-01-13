Apple Increases App Size Limit Upto 4GB For Apple TV

Apple has been incredible with its creations since the beginning of last year. In its quest to proceed with this winning spell, the tech giant has recently increased the cap limit for apps to be played over Apple TV. With this advanced strength, the developers will be allowed to put up to 4GB of contents in their games to insert in tvOS despite the previous cap of 200MB only.

According to The Verge, Apple stated that it's "now accepting" submissions of contents with the cap up to 4GB and this has been allowed by the company keeping in mind high-end gaming possibility with more media for providing rich and exclusive experience to gamers. The tech giant even hopes for more developers' impact over Apple TV with this increment in content cap level.

Before this, there was another way to implement and operate high-level gaming with data more than 200MB as Apple used to allow developers store gaming content up to 20GB in its dedicated Cloud services. In this process, the developers had to primarily unveil an app binary with 200 MB max limitation, and then download the rest of the app's content kept in the 20GB Cloud portion, known as On-Demand Resources, as per toucharcade.

Advertisement

Now with this additional capacity, which about 20 times more than the earlier initial cap of 200MB, developers will be able to utilize a total of 24 GB (4GB in tvOS+ 20GB in Cloud) to put up more detailing in their titles. Moreover, some experts also see this as a green signal to 4K contents. It is true that currently, Apple TV carries no ability to play 4K substances. But this increment of capacity can be considered as an indication that Apple TV may soon support 4K as well.

Apple TV comes with a two memory variations, the primary one with 32GB and the secondary high-end one with 64GB. So, this addition in content capacity may prove to be a fruitful matter of course for the tvOS to attract more developers as well as more gamers to play their favorite titles on Apple TV.