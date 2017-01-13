Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, January 14, 2017 | Updated at 1:50 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Apple Increases App Size Limit Upto 4GB For Apple TV

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 13, 2017 11:57 AM EST
Apple TV App Size Limit Raised to 4 GB

Apple TV App Size Limit Raised to 4 GB(Photo : Flickr/Tom Small)

Apple has been incredible with its creations since the beginning of last year. In its quest to proceed with this winning spell, the tech giant has recently increased the cap limit for apps to be played over Apple TV.  With this advanced strength, the developers will be allowed to put up to 4GB of contents in their games to insert in tvOS despite the previous cap of 200MB only.

According to The Verge, Apple stated that it's "now accepting" submissions of contents with the cap up to 4GB and this has been allowed by the company keeping in mind high-end gaming possibility with more media for providing rich and exclusive experience to gamers. The tech giant even hopes for more developers' impact over Apple TV with this increment in content cap level.

Before this, there was another way to implement and operate high-level gaming with data more than 200MB as Apple used to allow developers store gaming content up to 20GB in its dedicated Cloud services. In this process,  the developers had to primarily unveil an app binary with 200 MB max limitation, and then download the rest of the app's content kept in the 20GB Cloud portion, known as On-Demand Resources, as per toucharcade.

Now with this additional capacity, which about 20 times more than the earlier initial cap of 200MB, developers will be able to utilize a total of 24 GB (4GB in tvOS+ 20GB in Cloud) to put up more detailing in their titles. Moreover, some experts also see this as a green signal to 4K contents. It is true that currently, Apple TV carries no ability to play 4K substances. But this increment of capacity can be considered as an indication that Apple TV may soon support 4K as well.

Apple TV comes with a two memory variations, the primary one with 32GB and the secondary high-end one with 64GB. So, this addition in content capacity may prove to be a fruitful matter of course for the tvOS to attract more developers as well as more gamers to play their favorite titles on Apple TV.

 

SEE ALSO

Nokia Preparing For Multiple Announcements On February 26

This Mobile Case Can Increase Your Mobile's Memory, Battery Life And Performance Level

Know How To Install And Run Android Nougat On Samsung Galaxy S7

iOS Dominating Over Android In the US.; Recent Study Reveals

New Wii U Emulator Will Make 4K Gaming Possible On Windows PC

TagsApple TV, tvOS, apple apps, On-Demand Resources, 4K Gaming On PC

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Apple TV Originals Klik Klak

UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Looks Tired And Beaten In New Photos – Failed UFC 207 Comeback Led To Low Profile Life

Ronda Rousey looked tired and beaten in recent photographs taken from her home in Venice Beach. She lost to Amanda Nunes in UFC 207 in just 48-seconds inside the octagon.
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat
NBA Legend Allen Iverson To Join Ice Cube's Basketball League BIG3 for Retired NBA Players

NBA Legend Allen Iverson To Join Ice Cube's Basketball League BIG3 for Retired NBA Players
Ex-NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested After Broking Into House And Molesting Woman

Ex-NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested After Breaking Into House And Molesting Woman
NBA News: LeBron James Becoming More And More Of A Playmaker

NBA News: LeBron James Becoming More And More Of A Playmaker
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.

NBA: LeBron James Is In The New Role For The Cavaliers
2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

Terrible Team From The West Has A Playoff Shot

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics