Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 26, 2017 | Updated at 6:40 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Xiaomi Mi 6 'Premium' To Flaunt Ceramic Finishing

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 26, 2017 05:18 AM EST
Top Xiaomi Mi 6 version to have ceramic body like the Mi Mix

Top Xiaomi Mi 6 version to have ceramic body like the Mi Mix(Photo : Flickr/Kote Puerto)

It is no more a secret that Xiaomi is preparing its next masterpiece Mi 6 and that this flagship will be revealed in three major variants. Reports brief that the primary version will be powered by MediaTek's Helio X30 chipset, whereas the mid-range and the higher-end edition will come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor. The secondary model is said to have a flat screen. A recent leak revealed that the highest-end model will sport ceramic body finishing alongside dual-curved touchscreen.

According to Xiaomi Today, the Chinese smartphone giant is developing the highest end variant of Mi 6 lineup with ceramic body much alike Mi Mix. Moreover, it will come with 6GB of RAM. Both the secondary and lowest variant will come with 4GB RAM specifications. As per potential sources, the lowest end model will be named as 'Youth', whereas the secondary edition will be dubbed as 'Standard' and the highest-end model will be codenamed as 'Premium'. Although these titles require an official confirmation from the company's end which is still awaited.

As per a report by GSMArena, the camera specifications of all the models are also superlative in nature. The main snapper of all the three models will be of 12 Megapixel range and the camera will use Sony's IMX362 sensor. The primary model will have a 64GB internal memory whereas the secondary and the top-edge versions will flaunt 128GB and 256GB storage spaces respectively. As for operations, these three flagships will run with Android 7.0 Nougat. Xiaomi Mi 6 will have a 3000 mAh battery capacity ensuring long-term power while fully charged.

It has still not been assured by Xiaomi authorities, but major tech and smartphone analysts hint that the primary 'Youth' edition will cost around $270-$290. Whereas mid-tier 'Standard' version will come with a price tag between $337-$363 and the exclusive 'Premium' variant will be retailed within $405-$435. Xiaomi Mi 6 is rumored to launch by the first phase of 2017.  

SEE ALSO

HTC VIVE Fitness Tracker Gets Green Signal From FCC

Redmi Note 4 Black And Blue Editions Now Available Outside China

Samsung's Upcoming Galaxy Tab S3 May Be Witnessed At MWC 2017

T-Mobile Launches 'One' Plan For All Without Any Hidden Costs Or Conditions

Xiaomi Mi 6 Models Lineup Leaked Just Before MWC 2017

Tagsxiaomi mi 6, Xiaomi Mi 6 'Premium', Xiaomi Mi 6 Specs, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor, Xiaomi vs. Samsung

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Robot Overlords Introduced by Plant Biologists

Goodbye Drones: Robot Overlords Reportedly Introduced By Plant Biologists

With decreasing costs of using drones and robots, plant biologists are now using these mechanical and electronic tools to study more and improve yields of plants.
Model Chrissy Teigen and music artist John Legend attend Target Presents 'The Toycracker' Premiere Event at Spring Studios on December 7, 2016 in New York City.

John Legend Speaks Out After Paparazzi 'Monkey' Racist Slur:Urges Musicians To Write With Honesty
2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards On NBC - Arrivals

Taylor Swift Attacked By Feminists For Women's March Tweet; Here's Why
Ophelia (R), a chihuahua, gets a close look at a cat before the pair took part in the Blessing of the Animals ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral October 4, 2006 in Washington, DC

Cats And Dogs Have Equal Intellegence, New Research Finds
39th International Emmy Awards - Arrivals

‘One Piece’ Manga Updates: No Chapter 853 This Week, Spin-off About Ace to Be Released
Asian small-clawed otters are seen during a media preview of the newly installed Fujifilm Giant Panda Habitat and Asia Trail on October 11, 2006 at the National Zoo in Washington, DC.

Prehistoric Giant Otter Species Discovered In China
Actress Jane Fonda and record producer Richard Perry attend MOCA's 35th Anniversary Gala presented by Louis Vuitton at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on March 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Jane Fonda, Richard Perry Have Split But Are Still Close; Here's Why

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics