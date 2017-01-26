Xiaomi Mi 6 'Premium' To Flaunt Ceramic Finishing

It is no more a secret that Xiaomi is preparing its next masterpiece Mi 6 and that this flagship will be revealed in three major variants. Reports brief that the primary version will be powered by MediaTek's Helio X30 chipset, whereas the mid-range and the higher-end edition will come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor. The secondary model is said to have a flat screen. A recent leak revealed that the highest-end model will sport ceramic body finishing alongside dual-curved touchscreen.

According to Xiaomi Today, the Chinese smartphone giant is developing the highest end variant of Mi 6 lineup with ceramic body much alike Mi Mix. Moreover, it will come with 6GB of RAM. Both the secondary and lowest variant will come with 4GB RAM specifications. As per potential sources, the lowest end model will be named as 'Youth', whereas the secondary edition will be dubbed as 'Standard' and the highest-end model will be codenamed as 'Premium'. Although these titles require an official confirmation from the company's end which is still awaited.

As per a report by GSMArena, the camera specifications of all the models are also superlative in nature. The main snapper of all the three models will be of 12 Megapixel range and the camera will use Sony's IMX362 sensor. The primary model will have a 64GB internal memory whereas the secondary and the top-edge versions will flaunt 128GB and 256GB storage spaces respectively. As for operations, these three flagships will run with Android 7.0 Nougat. Xiaomi Mi 6 will have a 3000 mAh battery capacity ensuring long-term power while fully charged.

Advertisement

It has still not been assured by Xiaomi authorities, but major tech and smartphone analysts hint that the primary 'Youth' edition will cost around $270-$290. Whereas mid-tier 'Standard' version will come with a price tag between $337-$363 and the exclusive 'Premium' variant will be retailed within $405-$435. Xiaomi Mi 6 is rumored to launch by the first phase of 2017.