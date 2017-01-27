Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 To Get Android 7.0 Nougat Update Soon

Samsung began rolling out Android Nougat for its device lineup starting with Galaxy S7 as the first ever in the queue to receive it. The South Korean tech giant seems to continue this stake as according to sources Galaxy Tab S2 is the next device in this lineup which has been set to get the Nougat update soon. Samsung Galaxy S2 Tablet was spotted running Android 7.0 Nougat some days before at a benchmark database indexing.

According to Android Headlines, the Wi-FI certification organization: Wi-Fi Alliance recently listed Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 as running Android's latest OS update 7.0 Nougat. The major Wi-Fi regulatory agency approved this on January 26, 2017. But Samsung seems to work on bringing up Nougat 7.0 in this tablet since quite a long time now as similar information was confirmed by the mobile benchmarking regulatory website GFXBench in December last year. The report further briefed that the listing surfaced the model number 'SM-T817' which seems to be the model code for Galaxy Tab S2 only. It should be noted in this context that the company has already planned to launch the successor of this masterpiece, dubbed as Galaxy Tab S3 which will be sporting Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

According to PhoneArena, the Wi-Fi Alliance has green signaled all six variants of Samsung Galaxy S2 Tab which will be running Android 7.0 Nougat. These include SM-T817 (international), SM-T817P (Sprint), SM-T817R4 (U.S. Cellular), SM-T817A (AT&T), SM-T817W (Canada), SM-T817T (T-Mobile), and SM-T817V (Verizon Wireless). The tablet was actually launched by Samsung in 2015. Potential sources and experts are also hinting that this will be the last operating system to be enabled for Galaxy Tab S2. Although this indication has not yet been confirmed by Samsung authorities.

It is true that much-awaited Galaxy S8 handset has already been delayed by Samsung. But the company seems to continue their charm with Nougat update for its certain flagships. The users of Galaxy Tab S2 should see the pop-up of Nougat 7.0 update soon on their devices.