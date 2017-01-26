Android Devices To Stay Online Always With New ‘Instant Tethering’ Feature

Google has been engaged in a long-term competition with Apple. It has also attempted to insert all kinds similar attributes that Apple has been revolving with its iOS. Recently, Google rolled out an 'Instant Tethering', an application which allows Google registered customers to tether and transfer cellular connectivity from one device to another whenever the later one requires immediate internet connection due to specific loss of urgent data pack.

According to Android Police, the feature works with a singular Google account. For example, if a user have one Android Tablet and another Android phone both registered with a sole Google account. And if the tablet loses internet suddenly, then it can ask if the user wants to go online with his phone's internet connection. The request for a hotspot goes over Bluetooth connectivity. The attribute is reported to open up as a pop-up notification on the Android devices which are Nougat update enabled, especially with Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

As per a report by Phone Arena, the 'Instant Tethering' feature will primarily be available for Nexus lineups and Pixel devices. This exclusive attribute of Android is also said to work on Marshmallow based updated devices as well. This feature can also be available with Tablet to Tablet connectivity as well if one of them loses signal suddenly. Two smartphones will also be able to work with each other in the same manner as well.

Advertisement

The feature actually seems to appear in Google Play Services 10.2. The feature will be shown as an automatic pop-up on major and latest Nexus and Pixel devices. For installation, a user needs to go to Settings > Google. And if the pop-up or any such notification doesn't appear on the device then the user will require waiting for a while for the feature to arrive on his/her gadget as Android has started rolling out the attribute just now and it will be up for all such devices very soon.