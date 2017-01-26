New Trailer Coming Up For Mass Effects: Andromeda

Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

By Soutrik Das
Jan 26, 2017
New Mass Effect: Andromeda Trailer Coming Up

New Mass Effect: Andromeda Trailer Coming Up

Though the title is still over a month away from its actual launch, but the fever of Mass Effects: Andromeda seems to be high in stake as gaming geeks are getting restless with the upcoming excitement. It is true that the game's publisher announced it about a year ago from now but nothing much has been revealed about the game's modes and modules as the manufacturer refused to uncover any flicks about the title's gameplay mode. But the publisher seems to change the dimension a bit now as it has confirmed to unveil a gameplay trailer today.

According to Attack of the fan boy, the title's publisher Bioware jut put out a teaser clip on January 25th at their official Twitter handle with a tagline stating: "A new galaxy awaits, but no one said it would welcome us. Tomorrow, you'll get your next look at Mass Effect: Andromeda." With this post, gamers who are eagerly waiting to get their hands on Andromeda can now expect to see the first ever authentic and full-fledged cinematic trailer of the game. And this alleged trailer is expected to be released anytime by today.

However, the short video clip has also been incredible with loads of excitement. As per a report by Gamespot, the voice of the father of Andromeda's two sole characters Sara and Scott: Alec Ryder has been played by Clancy Brown, as witnessed in the teaser. It should be noted in this context Brown also voiced the well-known character of  Mr. Krabs in the animated cartoon series: SpongeBob Squarepants. He also acted in the blockbuster hit: The Shawshank Redemption.

Previously, Bioware released the first trailer of Mass Effect: Andromeda back in November 2016. Though it lacked the clarity and insights of the real game. So, this upcoming cinematic trailer is expected by the majority of the game lovers to unveil some information about the game's features. Andromeda is scheduled to release on March 21, 2017 for PlayStation, PC and Xbox One. Moreover, the title will be available for the members of EA/Origin Access to play ahead of launch. 

