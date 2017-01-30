Moto Z To Turn Into A Walkie Talkie With New 'Modulator' Mod

Lenovo-owned Motorola has dedicated its recent efforts majorly to develop innovative attributes for its latest handset Moto Z. These are focused on making the stress of daily living lesser and activity capacity more. Dubbed as Moto Mods, the company has already launched a lineup certain stuff for its spectacular smartphone.

Now with a desire to accompany the handset with improved connectivity features, Motorola is preparing itself to roll out a new mod, which will allow Moto Z to be handled simply as a walkie talkie without the usage of any cellular line. According to Lenovo, the mod named as "Modulator" allows Moto Z to transmit voice commands and communicate with other nearby devices without using any cellular services.

As per the insight, the Modulator, which turns the cellphone into a digital walkie-talkie, can operate within the frequency of 902-928 Mhz ISM. This means a user can now easily talk to his friends and relatives staying nearby or close neighbors for free with the help of this modulator.

Advertisement

Moreover, the activating software for this mod uses a strong and reliable encryption that assures users that their personal commands stay protected at any cost. As per a report by Phandroid, the modulator even allows users to send text messages to devices nearby without using the cellular services.

Though the first ever range of Moto Mods has been revealed by Motorola itself but the company has also opened its gates for the third party entities as well who are eager develop such kinds of mods for Moto Z. The company authorities even expect a lot more items to be added to the Moto Mods list by others in the near future so that the handset and its upcoming successors can turn into grand hits.

The concept of this modulator was actually traced earlier as the developers of this incredible attribute hints its foundation stone in the development of a similar proposed kit for Google's Project Ara. Unfortunately, the phone was canceled last year. But the progress and pattern of such mods have been revised and revisited with this modulator for Moto Z as per current indications.