ZTE's Axon 7 Handset To Get Android Nougat Update 'Little' Lately

In an official statement made by ZTE authorities in November 2017, the company stated that it will roll out Android 7.0 Nougat for its Axon 7 handset by January this year. But as per the smartphone giant's latest insight, the handset will be able to see this update a little later than the earlier expected time. However, ZTE has already launched a Nougat beta program for the same masterpiece in the US and Germany.

According to GSMArena, the Chinese tech manufacturer revealed this indication recently. ZTE's Germany authorities stated on the official Facebook page that Android 7.0 Nougat update will be "little" delayed in case of Axon 7 smartphone. The authority has also declared the reason for this delay in rolling out the Android OS update. As per the post, Axon 7 user will get to see the full-fledged update lately as the current progress of this development is unable to meet ZTE's proposed "quality standards."

Regarding the launch of Android 7.0 Nougat update, the company, however, promised that it will be rolled out anytime before the end of the first quarter of 2017. Therefore, users can expect now to witness this change sometime within next two months but obviously before the end of March 2017. Moreover, as per a report by PhoneArena, the update is said to include Google Daydream support. This hints that there is a possibility of ZTE for rolling out Android 7.1.1 Nougat update directly instead of 7.0 Nougat. However, it should be noted in this context that the company has already sacked the Nougat 7.0 beta program for Axon 7 in the United States.

Advertisement

As soon as ZTE officially unveils the update for its Axon 7 handsets, the users will receive a pop-up on their phones for the installation of Nougat OS update. They will then require visiting their smartphone's settings section and follow all the instructions given within that notification to ensure proper implementation of the update.