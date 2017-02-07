Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Scientists Identified The Benefits Of Sleeping, Essential To Create Space For Fresh Memories

Portrait of woman in bed sleeping

Portrait of woman in bed sleeping(Photo : George Marks/Retrofile/Getty Images)

Latest studies on science indicate the advantages of sleep for everyone’s life. It is important to clear yesterday’s unnecessary memories to create room for new memories. An average human spends 33 percent of life sleeping. During the sleep, brain wipes the random conversations, images and other facts that it gathered throughout the day.

Researchers from the University of Wisconsin and the Johns Hopkins University conducted two different types of research on the benefits of sleeping. The first study was13 years old, investigated by Giulio Tononi and Chiara Cirelli at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The first experiment was applied on mice, researchers found synapses in the brain of mice were shrunk around 18 percent that they grew throughout the day.

According to ScienceAlert, Tononi and Cirelli captured snapshots of neurons in two parts of the cerebral cortex using the serial block-face scanning electron microscopy. For better result, they made a small surgical cut at the brain region which is responsible for memories and made several scans of each layer both for day and night.

To reach a conclusion, researchers analyzed thousands of images and found key structural changes in the synapses at night. Researchers also observed, during the night when mice fall asleep, their synapses absorb homer1a.

The second paper was about the biochemical explanation about the experiment. Homer1a is a kind of protein that loosens the connections between synapses. It's been noticed that when someone needs to stay awake at night, they usually consume coffee. When those mice were given coffee like stimulants then homer1a couldn’t enter to the synapses. Both of the papers were first published in the Science journal.

As per the report by Mail Online, researchers from the University of Freiburg gathered 20 volunteers of 19 to 21 years old for the research. All of then are non-smokers, right handed, and free of mental disorders, drug abuse, and medication. Researchers let them sleep for almost seven hours before screening.

After the complete sleep, participants stayed awake for 24 hours, without taking coffee or other stimulants. During the screening, researchers zapped magnetic waves into their motor cortex to trigger a twitch at the left hand. As a result, researchers found that sleep-deprived participant’s brain is more reactive than the well-rested participants.Professor Christoph Nissen, director of these studies explained that only one night of sleeplessness can blocks brain from resetting and leaves the person foggy, slow and relatively unobservant for the rest of the day.

