Monday, February 06, 2017 | Updated at 11:00 AM ET

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' News: See What Jack Sparrow is Up To in Newest 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' Super Bowl Trailer [VIDEO]

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Feb 06, 2017 08:18 AM EST
'Worlds, Galaxies, And Universes: Live Action At The Walt Disney Studios' Presentation At Disney's D23 EXPO 2015

'Worlds, Galaxies, And Universes: Live Action At The Walt Disney Studios' Presentation At Disney's D23 EXPO 2015(Photo : Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Super Bowl Sunday released a lot of surprises and one of them was the first trailer for "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." The fifth movie in the franchise reveals an all-new movie and a returning evil nemesis for Captain Jack Sparrow which signals a new epic adventure.

"Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales" News, Cast

The last "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie was met with mixed reactions and criticisms from fans and viewers. "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is the fifth movie in the franchise. Disney hopes the new film featuring Johnny Depp's return as Captain Jack Sparrow will appease fans once again. Shortly after the release of the trailer, the poster featuring actor Depp as the character dropped too.

The trailer for "Pirates of the Caribbean 5" featured a muddy Jack Sparrow. Fans will also see the return of Captain Salazar (played by Javier Bardem), Hector Barbossa (played by Geoffrey Rush) and Will Turner Jr. (played by Orlando Bloom.

Astronomer Carina Smyth played by Kaya Scodelario will also be in the film as well as Brenton Thwaites who plays a young sailor at the Royal Navy. Singer Johnny Cash was also featured in the new trailer, Den of Geek notes. Although he won't be starring in the movie, "Pirates of the Caribbean 5" will feature Cash's song Ain't No Grave (Can Hold My Body Down).

"Pirates of the Caribbean 5" Plot and Release Date

For the plot of "Pirates of the Caribbean 5," the official plot of the movie notes that Captain Salazar will be after Sparrow in his quest to annihilate all sea pirates. To escape this fate, Jack must find and possess the fabled Trident of Poseidon but he must work with an astronomer named Carina and Henry. Collider reports that the Trident may be the key to release Jack from certain demise.

"Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Men Tell No Tales" will be released in the US on May 26th this spring 2017.

