Sunday, February 05, 2017

'Sherlock' Season 5: Mark Gatiss Explains Why He is Unfazed by Season 4 Fan Backlash; Fifth Season Rumors

Feb 05, 2017
Highly popular crime drama series "Sherlock" is one of the most anticipated shows from BBC. Co-creator and Writer Mark Gatiss shares that they have been expecting the mixed reactions and backlash from fans of the show even before season 4 aired earlier last month. Now, new reports have emerged suggesting that "Sherlock" Season 5 could be on its way.

With four years in the running, many devoted "Sherlock" fans have come to make a ritual out of watching the series every year. The attention that the BBC series it got from watchers across the world is rightly deserved because it is known for its intelligent twists and outcomes. It also helped that it stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character and Martin Freeman as Dr. John Watson, two of the most well-known British stars today. Is "Sherlock" Season 5 a possibility this year?

While "Sherlock" is mostly highly praised, this year's season 4 has garnered mixed reviews. In fact, a feature claimed that Sherlock has been compared to James Bond. Gatiss responded by penning a poem. He told The Guardian that he has been anticipating backlash for the show because they have been banking on the fact that it hasn't been able to keep up with consistently high expectations. Nonetheless, fans are hoping that the production team will work on the new "Sherlock" Season 5.

Gatiss shares that they had once entertained the idea of naming one of the episodes to "Backlash" banking on the fact that "Sherlock" fans are now accustomed to its story patterns. "Sherlock" season 4 finale is unlocked any of the previous ones in the show because it did not end in a cliffhanger. It has not been confirmed by BBC if the show will be renewed for season 5 but there have been rumors that there could well likely be another one.

Gatiss and co-writer Steven Moffat hypothesizes that if "Sherlock" season 5 were to happen, Sherlock and Watson would still be solving crimes. However, this time around the Sherlock they will write will be a new man. Moffat shared to Radio Times that Sherlock in the next season will be "stronger" and "smarter" than any of his siblings because he has come to realize of his emotions and his understanding of his being human from the past season.

