New 'Uncharted 4' Hardcore Mode Makes Survival Level More Difficult

'Uncharted' is considered as a spectacular strategy based action saga by many players. The game's survival stance now sees a great update with the launch of the latest patch for its fourth edition. According to the new patch notes of 'Uncharted 4: A Thief's End,' the update has heightened the game's Survival mode. Named as Hardcore Mode, the patch also adds few new additions to the game as to elevate the excitement to a more thrilling level.

According to Gamespot, the official patch notes state "intense new difficulty tier [that] introduces higher stakes, giving players only one chance to make it through all 50 waves." This means that a player alongside with team will get only a single chance to complete the mission after beginning from the wave one. If at any point the player loses all his teammates along with himself as well then he/she will be automatically directed to the wave one again.

This note also indicates that the player needs to have some superlative strategies and planning to complete this whole level and he/she needs to implement all these plans with extensive care to win the battle alongside his team partners. He/She also needs to choose his/her companions for the overall mission with more careful measures.

As per another report by DualSHOCKERS, the new patch has also added some new more advanced features to the game besides the above-mentioned stuff. Most notable and perhaps the impressive one is the return of Classic Mode to the Beta Test Playlist. This allows the players, a fewer chances to re-develop their hands on the game's actual core combat. However, this mode doesn't offer any sort of Mystical or Sidekicks and in-game stores.

There are also some other new extensions to be seen in the 'Uncharted 4: A Thief's End' gameplay mode alongside this patch. As per potential sources, new gears, weapons, and battlefield extras have also been equipped with this update. The players can now grab all these as the patch is now live.