Nvidia Launches Quadro GP100 GPU Bagged With Huge Pascal And NVLink

Nvidia now has its own answer for those who urge for a potential graphical masterpiece for high-level artworks and resolution made stuff. The well-known graphics card giant just rolled out its latest stunner to expand its GPU lineup. The new masterpiece, named as Quadro GP100, comes with many similar features of its most advanced Tesla P100 GPU. But, in addition, it also equips some external measures which bring NVLink to Windows PC and workstations.

According to Digital Trends, this new member of Nvidia's exclusive Quadro family was officially evolved by the company in the occasion of SolidWorks World conference which took place in Los Angeles this week. In the official release note, Nvidia stated that this incredible card has been designed keeping in mind the ever expanding requirements of those who indulge themselves in the creation of serious designing works & most advanced and innovative artistic instances. Which indicates that this workstation is perfectly matched for the tech makers who rely mostly on virtual realism and machine learning techniques to insert best available perfections in their works.

As per a report by PCWorld, the card houses 16GB high-bandwidth memory alongside 32-bit floating point performance of about 12 teraflops via 3,584 CUDA cores. The higher end quotient sports 64-bit floating point performance of 5 teraflops via 1,792 CUDA cores. The card connects through PCI-Express 3.0 slots on motherboards. NVLink will be utilized along with this card to link up two GPU separately with a single PC. This won't have any other specific driver, NVLink will activate on GPU only.

Advertisement

Quadro GP100 is the first ever instance capable of interconnecting NVLink with Windows PC. Quadro GP100 is said to make the visualization and rendering work for various application more easier with its speedy mechanism. All and all, experts are considering it as one of best graphics card one can grab for his/her PC.